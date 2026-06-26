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Ken Agyapong Faces Disciplinary Action as NPP Launches Formal Inquiry
Politics

Ken Agyapong Faces Disciplinary Action as NPP Launches Formal Inquiry

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • The NPP has referred multiple petitions against former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong to its National Disciplinary Committee for investigation
  • The committee has been given two weeks to complete its inquiry and submit a report to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for further action
  • The move followed concerns over Ken Agyapong’s public comments, which the party says threaten internal cohesion

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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has referred multiple petitions against Kennedy Agyapong to its National Disciplinary Committee, ordering that a formal inquiry be completed within a fortnight.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, announced the decision following a joint session of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council.

The New Patriotic Party, NPP, multiple petitions, Assin Central, former MP, Kennedy Agyapong, National Disciplinary Committee, formal inquiry
Ken Agyapong faces disciplinary action as the NPP launches formal inquiry on his recent attack on the party. Photo credit: Kennedy O. Agyapong/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

The disciplinary action follows formal complaints regarding public statements made by the former Assin Central Member of Parliament, which the party views as a threat to internal cohesion.

During a media briefing, Henry Nana Boakye clarified the current status of the internal process:

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“As it stands now, the position is that we have referred all petitions received regarding Hon Kennedy’s recent comments to the National Disciplinary Committee.
“We have given them two weeks because we want to ensure that within that period, the matter will be dealt with. So, in two weeks, the National Executive Committee will receive the report, and we will convene again to deliberate on the findings,” he noted.

The grievances stem from Ken Agyapong’s public criticism of the government’s handling of the Afari Military Hospital and his warnings that he would expose internal secrets if silenced.

The NEC will reconvene to deliberate once the report is submitted.

Kennedy Agyapong warned

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw had claimed that Kennedy Agyapong has effectively damaged his own political future through recent hostile remarks targeting senior NPP figures.

He urged party supporters to stop attacking the former Assin Central MP, arguing that he has already distanced himself from the New Patriotic Party.

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Ampaw further warned that Agyapong’s association with businessman Oti Bonsu could accelerate his political decline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Kennedy AgyapongNPP - New Patriotic Party
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