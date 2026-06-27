Barbara Quashigah, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed her intention to contest for the primaries in Ayawaso West Wuogon

As part of her campaign strategies, Barbara Quashigah has been seen engaging with constituents, especially tertiary students, within the area

Several Ghanaians who have seen her engagements on social media expressed different thoughts on Barbara Quashigah's aspiration

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Barbara Quashigah is a member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) who intends to contest in the party's parliamentary primaries to become the 2028 candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The aspirant has started engaging with people in her constituency even before parliamentary primaries.

Barbara Quashigah is working to contest against John Dumelo for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. Photo credit: Barbara Quashigah & John Dumelo

Source: Facebook

She has been sharing videos of her engagements with constituents in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, particularly the large student community in the area.

In one of the Facebook videos, Barbara Quashigah joined the Muslim community in Ayawaso West Wuogon before they celebrated Eid al-Fitr. She presented them with food items to support families as they celebrated the blessed festive season.

In another video, Barbara Quashigah watched the UEFA Champions League clash between Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona with students of the University of Ghana on their campus.

She also joined students on the same campus to watch the Ghana vs England World Cup group games.

Another video was shared, which showed that Barbara Quashigah graduated from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) recently with a certificate.

About Barbara Quashigah

The NPP parliamentary aspirant is the daughter of the late Major Courage Emmanuel Kobla Quashigah (Rtd).

Major Quashigah was a soldier, politician, and statesman who served in various ministerial positions when former President Kuffuor was the head of state from 2001 to 2009.

The daughter of the late Major Courage Quashigah was born on September 2, 1986. She comes from Keta but lives in Accra

In her Facebook bio, Barbara Quashigah described herself as an International Business Consultant, entrepreneur, and a dedicated Philanthropist.

Before Barbara Quashigah competes with John Dumelo as the NPP's parliamentary candidate, she would have to take part in the party's primaries.

It is not certain if the former MP of the area, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, would participate in the primaries. However, Barbara Quashigah would have to face internal elections before December 2028.

If she emerges victorious, Barbara Quashigah would contest against the National Democratic Congress' John Dumelo.

Some believe she can win the seat, while others have encouraged her to step down since she will not be victorious.

Source: YEN.com.gh