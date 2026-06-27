Carlos Queiroz has made three changes to the Ghana side that drew 0-0 with England in their second Group L fixture

Derrick Luckassen, Elisha Owusu and Kamaldeen Sulemana all come into the starting XI for the clash against Croatia

The Black Stars have already secured their place in the Round of 32, while Croatia need a result to advance

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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has named his starting XI for the Black Stars' final 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L fixture against Croatia, making three changes from the side that drew goalless with England.

The Black Stars enter their final group fixture in Philadelphia with freedom, knowing qualification to the next round of the competition has already been sealed.

Ghana vs Croatia: Confirmed Black Stars Lineup as Carlos Queiroz Makes Three Changes

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's Starting XI vs Croatia

Benjamin Asare continues in goal ahead of Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who has not made the starting lineup since he was substituted in the opening victory over Panama.

Marvin Senaya and Gideon Mensah hold their positions at right-back and left-back, respectively.

Derrick Luckassen comes into the heart of defence for his first appearance at the tournament, replacing Jerome Opoku alongside Jonas Adjetey, who retains his place.

In midfield, Elisha Owusu is recalled in the place of 20-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi.

In attack, Kamaldeen Sulemana takes the position vacated by Inaki Williams, while captain Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo keep their spots in the front three.

The confirmed lineup reads:

Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Luckassen, Mensah; Owusu, Partey, Sibo; Sulemana, Ayew, Semenyo.

What is at stake for both sides?

Ghana go into the match having already secured qualification to the Round of 32, a milestone confirmed after Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Spain.

The Black Stars can approach the fixture with the freedom that guaranteed progression affords, though a positive result would boost their chances of a higher group finish.

Croatia, however, face a far more pressing situation. The Vatreni need to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of advancing alive, making this a fixture with contrasting motivations for the two sides.

Source: YEN.com.gh