Stone Ochechi has called out Djed Spence for refusing to shake Thomas Partey's hand before England's clash against Ghana

The England FA had reportedly deliberated over whether their players should shake hands with Partey, who is currently standing trial facing multiple charges in the UK

All other England players shook Partey's hand before the match, making Spence's snub the sole exception and sparking widespread debate online

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Djed Spence, the Tottenham Hotspur defender, has sparked controversy after refusing to shake hands with Ghana captain Thomas Partey during the pre-match handshake ceremony ahead of England's international fixture against Ghana on June 23, 2026.

Popular Nigerian sports journalist Stone Ochechi flagged the moment in a TikTok post that quickly went viral, calling out Spence directly for snubbing the Ghanaian midfielder.

Popular sports journalist Stone Ochechi criticises Djed Spence for ignoring Partey’s handshake during the Ghana vs England game. Image credit: Richard Pelham, Justin Setterfield /Getty Images

Source: UGC

He lamented that the decision by the Spurs player was in bad faith, saying that Thomas Partey has not been found guilty of any crime and therefore did not deserve that treatment.

Handshake Incident involving Partey and Spence

The pre-match handshake line-up, a routine formality in international football, became anything but routine when Spence notably bypassed Partey while all other England players shook his hand without incident.

The moment drew immediate attention, particularly given the backdrop surrounding Partey.

Already, the England FA had reportedly deliberated internally over whether their players should participate in the handshake with the Ghana skipper, who is currently standing trial facing multiple charges in the United Kingdom.

Despite those discussions, the rest of the England squad went through the customary exchange, leaving Spence as the sole player to visibly decline.

Partey, who plays his club football for Arsenal, has continued to represent Ghana on the international stage throughout his ongoing legal proceedings in the UK.

Djed Spence avoided Thomas Partey before Ghana's World Cup match against England on June 23, 2026. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is a TikTok video of Stone calling out Djed Spence over his actions against Thomas Partey.

Reaction to Stone's take on Partey snub

Reactions from Ghanaian football fans and wider football followers flooded the comments sections of posts covering the incident, with many expressing strong opinions on both sides of the debate.

@kwame_footy:

"Spence had every right to make that personal decision. Nobody should be forced to shake anyone's hand."

@accra_baller:

"This is disrespectful to Ghana and to African football. Partey is innocent until proven guilty."

@londonghana22:

"Fair play to the rest of the England squad for keeping it professional. Spence made it weird."

@footietalksgh:

"Stone for calling this out immediately. Someone had to."

@black_stars_fan:

"The FA was going to make them all snub Partey and they backed down. Now one player does it alone. Says a lot."

@englandfootballdaily:

"People are going too far. It is a personal choice and nobody should be condemned for it."

@tottenhamsupporter_gh:

"Spence needs to focus on his football. This is unnecessary attention he does not need."

Telvin Sowah's prophecy on Benjamin Asare

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah Adjei grabbed attention after the Ghana vs England showdown in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The pastor, in a video, urged the Ghana Football Association not to interfere with the goalkeeper, claiming spiritually that he is the best for the FIFA World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh