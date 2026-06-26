Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae, founder of Shiloh United Church, has passed away

He leaves behind a legacy of faith through the Shiloh Archbishop Addae Theological Institute and Shiloh International School

Tributes pour in as Kumasi mourns a beloved community leader and devoted shepherd

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Archbishop Dr. Richard Samuel Addae, the founder of Shiloh United Church and the Shiloh Archbishop Addae Theological Institute in Kumasi, has passed away.

Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae, Founder of Shiloh United Church in Kumasi, Dies

Source: Facebook

According to a Facebook post by Kumasi-based content creator Kwabena Nsafoa, the revered man of God passed away on June 26, 2026.

The cause of death has not been made public, and his family is yet to release an official statement at the time of publishing.

Nsafoa, who described knowing the Archbishop for over 30 years as a neighbour, paid tribute to the clergyman in his post, referring to him as "Sofo Panyin," a Twi term of respect for a senior pastor or man of God.

See the Facebook post below:

Hours earlier, another Facebook user, named El Son Clifford, had also shared the news of Archbishop Addae's passing.

**Archbishop Addae's Legacy in Kumasi**

Archbishop Addae was a widely recognised figure in Kumasi's Christian community, having founded and led the Shiloh Bible College at Tanoso, which later became the Shiloh Archbishop Addae Theological Institute. The institution served as a centre for biblical education, drawing students from across the region.

He and his late wife, Mrs Beatrice Addae, also established Shiloh International School at Ampabame, a private primary and junior high school that served generations of pupils in the area. Mrs Addae, who served as proprietress of the school, passed away some years before her husband.

Commenters on the post confirmed his full name and background. Efo Agorkoli Dzakpata wrote: "He was Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae, when I wanted to gain knowledge of the Bible, especially Eschatology, I attended his Bible college at IPT. May his soul rest in peace."

Hon F O Dapaah also paid tribute, writing: "His late wife.... Mrs Beatrice Addae. Son, Ross Addae. They established Shiloh International sch at Ampabame no 1, my former sch. May his soul RIP."

Adwoa Serwaa Nuamah mourned the clergyman, saying: "Oh Agya Addae. A great bishop and dad to many. Beatrice and Linda's dad."

**Tributes Pour In for the Late Clergyman**

News of Archbishop Addae's passing spread quickly online, drawing sadness from former students, church members and residents of Kumasi who remembered him as a devoted shepherd and community builder.

Source: YEN.com.gh