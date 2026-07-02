Over 22,000 People Affected by Adabraka Floods After Heavy Rains on June 29

More than 22,000 people across Adabraka and surrounding communities were affected by devastating floods on June 29, 2026

Assembly Member Hendrick Noble Kinnah said over 2,000 households in Odawna, Asylum Down, Official Town and parts of Osu sustained damage

Authorities began removing flood-damaged goods from Odawna market, which has more than 4,000 shops and stalls, to prevent resale

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More than 22,000 residents and over 2,000 households have been impacted by flooding that struck Adabraka and neighbouring communities following heavy rains on Monday, June 29, 2026, according to Assembly Member for the Odawna Sahara Electoral Area, Hendrick Noble Kinnah.

in a report by Citinewsroom, Kinnah made the disclosure in an interview with Bernard Avle during an on-ground assessment of affected areas, describing the scale of destruction as unlike anything the area had previously experienced.

The Assembly Member for the Odawna Sahara Electoral Area, Hendrick Noble Kinnah, discloses that over 22,000 people in Adabraka are affected by the June 29 flood. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

Scale of flood destruction in Adabraka

Affected communities include Odawna, Asylum Down, Official Town and sections of Osu. Kinnah confirmed that over 300 people required rescue during the disaster, cautioning that the figure could rise as emergency responders continue their assessment work.

He noted that the current numbers remain provisional, with registration of victims still ongoing.

"As I went to the markets now, some people were reporting to me that they've not written their names. So we are still counting," he said.

Traders at the Odawna market bore the brunt of the economic damage.

The market, which comprises more than 4,000 shops and stalls, sustained extensive losses across multiple product categories.

"The traders, the perishable goods are gone. The rubber market, clothes-it's made up of mixed markets," Kinnah said.

Flood-damaged goods Removed to prevent resale

Authorities deployed trucks to clear flood-damaged merchandise from the market following concerns that spoiled products could be repackaged and sold to unsuspecting buyers.

"We are evacuating the refuse from the markets because we don't want anybody to repackage anything at the markets for reselling," Kinnah stated.

Emergency responders remain active in rescue, relief and clean-up operations as officials continue to quantify the full extent of damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure.

Kinnah, who grew up in the area, said the latest flooding was worse than any previous incident he had witnessed.

"I was born and bred here, and with this experience, 'never again' is not a word to use again," he said. "Because it happened again, and it was worse."

Ghana terminates Odaw River drainage contract

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government terminated the contract for the Odaw River drainage works under the GARID project due to poor contractor performance.

The project involved constructing a 1.5km box culvert from Nima Paloma to the Odaw River and was expected to be completed within 18 months.

The Ministry of Works sought World Bank approval to complete critical remaining works, including demolishing the Odaw channel outfall wall to prevent flooding.

Source: YEN.com.gh