Car enthusiast Carbuddy provided shelter for some flood-displaced families in his mansion after devastating rains in Accra

The torrential rains inundated several areas of Accra, including Alajo, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, and sections of the Mallam–Kasoa Highway

Several Ghanaians on social media praised Carbuddy's generosity, highlighting community support during natural disasters

A famous Ghanaian car enthusiast and dealer, Alhaji Abdul Karim, popularly called Carbuddy, extended help to people who were displaced following torrential rainfall in Accra on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The heavy rains inundated multiple areas of Accra, including Alajo, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, and sections of the Mallam–Kasoa Highway.

Ghanaian car dealer, Carbuddy, opens his home for flood-displaced mothers and children after June 29 rain. Photo credit: @carbuddygh/Instagram & @DzataOfficial/X

Source: UGC

Flash floods submerged homes, trapped motorists, disrupted transport networks, and caused extensive damage to vehicles and property.

After the rains, several people were displaced and did not have anywhere to spend the night.

In a photo shared on social media, Carbuddy opened his home to some stranded children and mothers to spend the night.

The photo showed some children and their mothers lying on mattresses in what looked like a hall in the car dealer's mansion.

Some of the people were watching television while others slept in Carbuddy's home after the floodwaters destroyed their homes.

It is not clear how long they will stay in the house, but they seemed comfortable and grateful to Carbuddy for his benevolence.

GMet warns of rainfall today

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency had forecast mist and fog across coastal, forest and mountainous areas in its morning update for July 1, 2026.

Coastal zones may experience slight to moderate rainfall, while southern Ghana remains mostly cloudy and the north enjoys largely sunny conditions.

Meanwhile, rough sea conditions are expected, with GMet urging caution among fishermen and boat travellers.

Netizens applaud Carbuddy for his benevolence

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @DzataOfficial on X. Read them below:

@yen_paa said:

"Top guy…people like this are supposed to be our leaders, not this self-centred big stomachs."

@efoavugah wrote:

"What if they don't want to leave after? What happens next?"

@DonKofiAdM1n said:

"In times of struggle and need, nature always sends a helper, but instead of thanking that person directly, they start thanking God. May nature's God continue blessing this man rapidly in his endeavours; may he have more than 1000 reasons to rejoice."

@bigchanck wrote:

"This is what the affluent are supposed to be doing, not always 'sending my hearts out.' Show some concern, not with your mouths."

@DanielKayod8 said:

"God bless the car dealer, but please oo, where are their husbands? They need care also."

@KekeliBrownson wrote:

"The children will think that’s their new home and feel sad when they leave🤦."

@Greyyy101 said:

"And then you understand why God blessed him with so much wealth. He knows he’s capable of showing humanity when it matters."

@KSnetne wrote:

"While our politicians are busy trading blame on TV, ordinary citizens are on the ground actually saving lives. Massive respect to the legendary auto dealer CarBuddyGH for opening his doors to shelter stranded children and mothers displaced by the floods. This is what true leadership and community look like. God bless his pure heart!"

A woman and two children were found dead in Dome during the June 29 floods in Accra. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Woman and children found dead in floodwaters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29.

Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport networks disrupted.

Authorities are urging residents in high-risk areas to exercise caution, avoid flooded roads, and follow emergency instructions.

Source: YEN.com.gh