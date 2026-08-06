Ghana's NDC has published a structured timetable for internal executive elections spanning constituency, regional, and national levels

The schedule was approved by the Functional Executive Committee on August 4, 2026 and announced by Deputy General Secretary

Constituency-level voting is set for October, with the National Congress and main elections scheduled for December 19, 2026

Ghana's National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released an official schedule for its internal executive elections at all three tiers of the party's structure, setting the stage for a phased voting process from October through December 2026.

The timetable received approval from the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) on 4 August 2026.

The NDC announces dates and schedules for its constituency, regional and national executive elections. Photo credit: National Democratic Congress.

Source: UGC

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Madam Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, made the formal announcement, framing the exercise as central to the party's preparations ahead of the 2028 general elections.

"The release of this timetable reaffirms the Party's commitment to conducting transparent, credible, and well-organized internal elections in accordance with the Constitution of the National Democratic Congress and the approved Election Guidelines," the statement read.

Nominations at every level will be accepted online through forms.ghanandc.com as well as through hard-copy submissions at the relevant party offices.

NDC constituency and regional election dates

At the constituency level, the process begins earliest. Nominations open from September 15 to 17, with filing scheduled for September 23 and 24, 2026.

Vetting of candidates takes place between September 25 and 27, followed by an appeals window from 29 September to October 1. Constituency delegates will cast their votes on October 24 and 25.

The regional tier follows closely. Nominations run from 6 to 7 October, with filing on 14 and 15 October.

Vetting is scheduled for October 16 to 17, and appeals on October 19 to 20. A Youth and Women Conference precedes regional voting on November 13, with the actual elections taking place on November 14 and 15.

National Congress set for December 19

The national executive elections bring the entire process to a close. Nominations open on 20 and 21 October, and filing is set for November 7 to 9. Vetting runs on November 12 and 13, with appeals on November 15 and 16

The National Youth and Women Conference is scheduled for December 12, culminating in the National Congress and main elections on December 19, 2026.

"The spirit of unity and collective purpose that has characterized our reorganization process will continue to strengthen the Party as we prepare to secure an emphatic victory in the 2028 General Elections," the statement stated.

Why NDC dropped campaign to remove EC boss

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress had ended its push to remove Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa.

NDC National Chairman Asiedu Nketiah cited the departures of Jean Mensa’s two deputies as a sufficient reset at the EC.

Asiedu Nketiah disclosed that the party’s position had shifted following a court ruling on the matter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh