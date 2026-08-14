The Ghana Police Service received intelligence that an armed gang was preparing to rob GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank at Labone in Accra

Police deployed a response team to the area and confronted the suspects, who fled in two vehicles and opened fire on officers

One suspect, Augustine Okechuku Maazi, was arrested while two other gang members died during a police shootout

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The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that an armed robbery syndicate arrested in Labone, Accra, on Thursday, August 13, 2026, had targeted three banks in the area.

The financial institutions identified by the Police are GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank.

Ghana Police provide the list of banks targeted by the armed gang in the foiled daylight robbery at Labone. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Police foil planned robbery

According to the Police, it received intelligence at about 10:45am on Thursday that a gang of robbers was preparing to attack the three banks, which are located within the Labone enclave.

A police team was immediately deployed to the area, where the gang members were spotted in two vehicles parked close to the banks.

Upon sighting the Police, one of the vehicles sped off in an attempt to escape. Officers gave chase and arrested one of the suspects, identified as Augustine Okechuku Maazi.

The other occupant of the vehicle, however, managed to escape.

Two suspects killed in shootout

The Police said occupants of the second vehicle also attempted to flee while firing shots.

The officers engaged them in a shootout, resulting in the deaths of two suspects.

The Police subsequently recovered two vehicles, a Toyota Highlander with registration number GS 1434-18 and a Hyundai Tucson with registration number GS 7915-17, as well as a blow pistol.

Suspect in custody

Augustine Okechuku Maazi is currently in police custody and is assisting with investigations.

The bodies of the two deceased suspects have been deposited at the morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.

The Ghana Police Service commended the response team for successfully foiling the planned robbery and expressed gratitude to members of the public for continuing to provide credible information on criminal activities.

The Police said such information remains crucial to its efforts to prevent crime and protect lives and property.

Read the Facebook post below:

Nana Aba shares footage from Labone robbery

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah had witnessed the Ghana Police Service thwarting a robbery attempt at a GCB Bank branch in Labone, Accra.

The incident left two suspects dead, while another was arrested and taken into custody.

Anamoah shared videos from the scene on X, saying she had never seen anything like it before.

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Source: YEN.com.gh