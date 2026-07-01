Nigel Gaisie disclosed that his home was badly flooded during the heavy rains that hit Accra on June 29, 2026, leaving him with significant losses

The Prophetic Hill Chapel founder confirmed he and his family are safe, but urged affected congregants to contact the church immediately for support

Reports have indicated that the flood claimed over 12 lives, left 7 people missing, and affected more than 7,700 households across Accra

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Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has disclosed that his home was heavily flooded during the devastating rains that swept through Accra on June 29, 2026, causing significant damage and losses to his property.

Ghanaian man of God Nigel Gaisie's house flooded after heavy Accra rains, causing flooding on June 29, 2026; pastor calls church members to seek support. Image credit: Nigel Gaisie

Source: Facebook

Despite the damage, the pastor confirmed that he and his family came through the ordeal safely.

Taking to Facebook on June 30, 2026, Nigel Gaisie shared a message that was equal parts personal disclosure and urgent call to action for his congregation.

"Personally, my house is heavily flooded with a lot of losses, but the end will be beautiful. Let's stay safe," he wrote, maintaining a note of faith even as he dealt with the aftermath.

Nigel Gaisie's church supports flood victims

Beyond sharing his own situation, Nigel Gaisie used the post to mobilise Prophetic Hill Chapel to support members caught up in the flood disaster.

He urged anyone in need of food, shelter, medical care or safe transport to reach out to the church without delay, providing two contact numbers for immediate assistance.

"Don't wait. Don't suffer in silence. We are family," he wrote, stressing that members should call or text at once rather than trying to manage alone.

He also issued a set of safety instructions: stay away from flood-prone zones, remain indoors where possible, and keep phones charged so help can reach them quickly.

The appeal comes as large parts of Accra continue to reel from the floods, which have claimed more than 12 lives, left seven people missing, and disrupted over 7,700 households across the city.

Read Nigel Gaisie's full Facebook post to his congregation below:

Nigel Gaisie's flooding situation sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Nigel Gaisie disclosed his flooding situation and his call for help for his church members, and below are some comments.

@andy wrote:

"Oh, Osofo, you too. Don't worry, God will restore you."

@george wrote:

"That's what Christianity stands for, God bless you."

Sandra wrote:

"Man of God, I am with you, sorry wai."

William wrote:

"God bless you, papa, for giving them a place while you are in the same situation, thanks for always thinking about others."

Frank wrote:

"Interestingly enough, no 'prophet' was able to prophesy about the present flooding in southern Ghana. "

Ebo Noah addresses recent flooding in Accra, reinforcing his past warnings about heavy rain despite social media scepticism regarding his predictions. Image credit: Ebo Noah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ebo Noah speaks amid June 29 flood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah, who previously claimed that heavy rain would destroy the world, spoke amid the flooding situation on June 29.

The self-styled prophet stressed how he faced an arrest after making his earlier predictions concerning the heavy rainfall.

Social media users reacted to his video by noting that the country was simply experiencing its regular rainy season.

Source: YEN.com.gh