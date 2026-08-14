Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined three categories of applicants who qualify for a full exemption from the standard citizenship application fee

Former child migrants, certain military veterans, and stateless persons are among those who may apply for Australian citizenship without paying

Holders of a valid Pensioner Concession Card issued by the Australian Government can also access reduced citizenship fees

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the specific circumstances under which foreigners seeking citizenship by conferral can avoid paying the standard application fee, with three distinct groups qualifying for a complete exemption.

The information, available on the Australian Government's official immigration website, applies to permanent residents pursuing citizenship through conferral.

Australia offers citizenship fee exemptions for former child migrants, veterans, and stateless persons, with specifics on eligibility and application requirements outlined. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A critical condition applies across all three exempt categories: eligible applicants must submit paper applications rather than using the online portal.

Who qualifies for a full fee exemption

The first group covers British and Maltese former child migrants who arrived in Australia unaccompanied by their parents between 22 September 1947 and 31 December 1967 under the Commonwealth Child Migration Scheme.

Applicants in this category must provide a letter from the Child Migrants Trust confirming their arrival and sponsorship details.

The second category applies to individuals who completed a minimum of 90 days of service in the permanent forces of the Commonwealth of Australia.

Supporting documentation, such as a letter or discharge papers from the Australian Defence Force that clearly states their service dates, is required at the time of application.

The third exemption covers applicants falling under the Statelessness provision, specifically section 21(8) of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007.

Reduced fees and concession arrangements

Beyond the three full exemptions, the government also provides discounted fees for certain applicants who do not qualify for a complete waiver.

Individuals holding a valid Pensioner Concession Card issued by either Services Australia or the Department of Veterans' Affairs are entitled to apply at a reduced rate, provided they are listed as the primary cardholder, and the card remains current.

Dependants aged 17 or younger who appear on a valid Pensioner Concession Card may also access the reduced fee. Children aged 15 or younger applying on the same form as a parent are not required to pay any fees.

The government has made clear that Health Care Cards, Student Cards, and Senior Health Cards do not entitle any applicant to a fee reduction under the current framework.

Australia lists items citizenship test-exempt applicants need

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has released official guidance outlining what foreign nationals exempt from the standard citizenship test must bring.

Applicants are still required to appear before officials in person, where their identity will be verified and their application reviewed.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh