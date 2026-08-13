A new Global InfoAnalytics poll found that 72% of Ghanaians approved of President Mahama's job performance, with 21% expressing disapproval

The survey sampled 7,700 respondents across Ghana between July 15 and July 24, 2026, and will serve as a baseline ahead of the 2028 general elections

Regional variations showed the Upper West Region recording the highest approval at 92%, while the Ashanti Region posted the lowest at 56%

A fresh public opinion survey has found that nearly three in four Ghanaians hold a positive view of President John Dramani Mahama's leadership, with 72 per cent of respondents approving of his job performance.

The findings were presented by Mussa Dankwah, Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, during an appearance on Channel One TV's current affairs programme, The Point of View, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

A new poll by the Global InfoAnalytics shows that 72% of Ghanaians approve of President John Mahama’s performance. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Accoridng to a report by Citinewsroom, twenty-one per cent of respondents expressed disapproval, while seven per cent offered no opinion.

Dankwah attributed the high ratings to President Mahama's personal record in office.

"This is based on his personal performance. Seventy-two per cent of Ghanaians approved his performance. Twenty-one per cent disapproved, and seven per cent had no opinion. The approval for this term of his presidency is very high. People are cool with him," he said.

Regional breakdown of Mahama's approval ratings

Support for the President was not uniform across the country.

The Upper West Region returned the highest approval figure at 92 per cent, followed by the Volta Region at 88 per cent.

The Northern and Eastern Regions recorded 72 per cent and 71 per cent respectively.

The Ashanti Region posted the lowest approval rating of any region surveyed at 56 per cent, while the North East Region registered 59 per cent, making it the second-lowest figure nationally.

Survey methodology and broader public sentiment

Global InfoAnalytics conducted the nationwide poll between July 15 and July 24, 2026, drawing on 7,700 completed interviews.

The survey carries a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

The research firm described the poll as a baseline study that will feed into a series of periodic tracking exercises planned before the 2028 general elections.

Beyond assessments of executive performance, the survey also captured broader public sentiment on the state of the country.

Sixty per cent of respondents said Ghana is moving in the right direction, compared to 28 per cent who disagreed.

On living standards, 53 per cent reported an improvement in their personal circumstances over the past year, while 19 per cent said their conditions had worsened.

Citizen seeks SC interpretation on presidential term

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a private citizen had filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging President John Mahama’s alleged bid for a third term.

He had cited constitutional provisions limiting presidents to two terms, whether consecutive or cumulative.

Calls for constitutional amendments had emerged as some people pushed for President Mahama to contest again in 2028.

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Source: YEN.com.gh