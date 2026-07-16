Security forces have been deployed across Yendi as the Dagbon Traditional Area holds third-day prayers for the late Yaa-Naa Abukari II

Dagbon kingmakers warned against the use of live ammunition during the ceremonies at Gbewaa Palace, urging mourners to maintain peace

Yaa-Naa Abukari II, who died on July 11, 2026, was credited with helping resolve a long-standing chieftaincy dispute between two royal gates

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A significant security presence has been mobilised in Yendi as the Dagbon Traditional Area conducts third-day prayers for the late Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, following his burial in line with Islamic rites and Dagbon custom.

Security personnel were deployed across the area to maintain order and ensure the proceedings at the Gbewaa Palace pass without incident.

Yendi under heavy security as chiefs, mourners gather for the late Yaa-Naa Abukari II’s third-day prayers. Photo credit: The Andani Royal Family TV/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the event is drawing traditional rulers, government representatives and a large number of mourners from across the region and beyond.

Dagbon kingmakers call for order

Ahead of and during the ceremonies, both traditional authorities and state officials have appealed to the public to conduct themselves peacefully.

Dagbon kingmakers issued a specific warning against the discharge of live ammunition during the rites, an instruction aimed at preventing disturbances that could endanger those gathered for the occasion.

The third-day prayers represent a key moment in the mourning process, providing the Dagbon community and well-wishers with a formal occasion to pay their respects and pray for the soul of the late overlord.

The life and legacy of Yaa-Naa Abukari II

Yaa-Naa passed away on July 11, 2026, while undergoing medical treatment in South Africa.

His death marked the end of a reign that many in Dagbon associate with reconciliation and stability.

He ascended to the Dagbon paramount stool in January 2019, following a peace process that had taken years to reach fruition.

That process brought a resolution to one of the most protracted and violent chieftaincy disputes in Ghanaian history, a conflict between the Abudu and Andani royal gates that had claimed lives and fractured communities over several decades.

His tenure came to be defined by efforts to consolidate that fragile peace and foster unity across the traditional area.

The third-day prayers serve both a religious purpose and a communal one, allowing Dagbon residents and sympathisers to collectively honour the overlord's contributions to his people.

The gathering at Gbewaa Palace reflects the significance of his passing not only to the Dagbon Traditional Area but to Ghana's broader experience with chieftaincy conflict resolution.

Authorities have indicated that security arrangements will remain in place throughout all scheduled funeral activities.

kufo-Addo mourns Yaa-Naa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former President Akufo-Addo penned a tribute to Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II after the Gbewaa Palace announced the overlord's passing on July 13, 2026.

Akufo-Addo recalled how the late king was central to resolving the long-standing Dagbon crisis and praised his reign as a period of unity and cultural renaissance.

The former president, who holds the Dagbon title 'Naa Abudani', called on chiefs and elders to ensure a peaceful transition in line with Dagbon custom.

Source: YEN.com.gh