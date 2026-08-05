The Ghanaian government issued a stern warning that death threats against President John Dramani Mahama will lead to immediate arrest

Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu spoke on Channel One TV, insisting recent detentions were not politically motivated

Kwakye Ofosu also dismissed former Vice-President Bawumia's call to drop charges against an opposition organiser as political opportunism

The Ghanaian government has put citizens on notice that anyone who makes death threats against President John Dramani Mahama will be arrested and prosecuted.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, delivered the warning during an appearance on Channel One TV, pushing back against accusations that recent arrests were designed to silence political dissent.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, says anyone who threatens President John Dramani Mahama’s life will be arrested. Photo credit: Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Source: Facebook

He maintained that the government has no interest in targeting citizens for criticising the administration, noting that opposition figures continue to speak openly against the government without facing any state action.

Death threats cross a legal line

However, Kwakye Ofosu drew a firm distinction between political criticism and direct threats against the president's life.

He cited specific examples of threats circulating on social media platforms, including calls to behead the president, place him in a cocoa sack, and harm his wife.

"But if you sit on TikTok and threaten the life of a president, saying you will behead the president, put him in a cocoa sack, and attack his wife, you cannot go scot-free. If you did that in any advanced democracy, they would hold you accountable. If you threaten somebody's life, let alone that of a president, then they will catch up with you," Kwakye Ofosu said.

Bawumia's intervention dismissed as politicking

The minister also responded directly to former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who had called for charges against an opposition organiser to be dropped.

Kwakye Ofosu rejected that appeal, accusing Bawumia of political opportunism and pointing to the prosecution of journalist Bobie Ansah under the previous administration over allegations involving former First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

He questioned why Bawumia had remained silent on that case while he held office and was in a position to intervene.

"What was his position at the time? Did he utter a word when he had power and was in a position to influence events? He didn't... This is politicking," Kwakye Ofosu said.

The government's position signals a clear boundary between protected free speech and threats deemed criminal under Ghanaian law, with authorities indicating that enforcement will be applied regardless of political affiliation.

Popular Ghanaian TikToker arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that popular Ghanaian TikToker Juiscy Vibez had landed in serious trouble following a movie promo video that sparked nationwide attention.

In the video, Juiscy discussed drama at the Flagstaff House, prompting many people to believe she was referring to President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, until she clarified that it was related to a movie.

Following her arrest and denial of bail, Juiscy’s friend had pleaded for forgiveness from President Mahama, highlighting her family responsibilities and urging mercy amid the controversy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh