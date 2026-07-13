Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, has passed away after years of leading his people through a historic peace process

The paramount chief was widely credited with restoring unity to the Dagbon kingdom following a bitter chieftaincy dispute that lasted over 16 years

His death marks the end of an era for one of Ghana's most prominent traditional kingdoms in the Northern Region

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon and one of Ghana's most revered traditional rulers, has died, leaving behind a legacy defined by his extraordinary role in ending one of the country's most protracted chieftaincy conflicts.

Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of the Kingdom of Dagbon, passes away after an illness. Photo source: GTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

The paramount chief of the Dagbon kingdom earned widespread respect not only for his stature as a traditional leader but also for the remarkable courage he demonstrated in steering his people out of a crisis that had torn the kingdom apart for more than 16 years.

Yaa-Naa's demise was announced on Monday morning by the Head of the Dagbon Kingmakers, Kuga Naa, Adam Abdulai II, after the traditional talking drum was sounded and the requisite customary rites were performed at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi in accordance with Dagbon custom.

What happened to Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II?

Reports indicate that the late Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II died from a short illness during a trip to South Africa for medical treatment.

Preparations are reportedly underway for the burial of the revered ruler, who was enskinned in 2019, after many years of conflict in the Dagbon Kingdom.

His reign touched generations of people in the Dagbon kingdom, and his passing leaves a profound void in the traditional governance of the Northern Region.

The news of his death has been met with grief across Ghana, particularly in Tamale and the wider Dagbon area, where he was not only a ruler but also a father figure to countless communities.

The X post announcing the demise of Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II is below:

Who was late Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II?

The late Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II was the 41st Overlord of the Kingdom of Dagbon, one of the oldest and one of the most organised kingdoms in Ghana, founded by the Dagomba ethnic group.

Born Bukali in Mion, he was the son of Yaa Naa Mahama II and previously served as Chief of Kpunkpono and later Savelugu before ascending the Yendi throne.

The late ruler was enskinned on January 18, 2019, after a historic peace process that ended a 16-year chieftaincy dispute between the Abudu and Andani royal gates.

The Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, which erupted into violence and claimed lives over many years, was one of the most destabilising traditional conflicts in Ghana's post-independence history.

The crisis pitted two royal gates, the Abudu and Andani families, against each other in a bitter struggle over the right to occupy the Gbewaa Palace.

Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II played a central role in the peace process that ultimately brought the two factions together.

His willingness to engage in dialogue and reconciliation helped pave the way for a landmark agreement that restored calm to the kingdom and allowed long-delayed funeral rites and succession ceremonies to proceed.

The resolution was celebrated as a triumph of traditional diplomacy and a model for resolving chieftaincy disputes across Ghana.

Beyond the peace process, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II was known as a unifying figure who commanded deep loyalty among his subjects and earned the respect of national leaders and dignitaries.

He was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by the University of Development Studies (UDS) in 2025 and also served as the President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs.

Ga Mantse, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, loses one of his vital paramount chiefs, Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II. Photo credit: Nii Okanta Ankrah II & Gamantse Office

Source: Facebook

Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte II dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the sudden passing of the revered Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, known privately as Tommy Okai, who left the Ga State in mourning.

His unexpected loss came just days after he was seen performing his ceremonial duties at the traditional lifting of the ban on drumming, leaving many community members in disbelief.

Source: YEN.com.gh