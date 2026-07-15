The Ghana government proposed a Diaspora National Service programme for young Ghanaians who grew up outside the country

An interview shared by Brut Africa on July 25, 2026, stated that the two-month programme would run before participants begin university

Kofi Okyere-Darko, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, said the goal is to reconnect youth with their Ghanaian roots

Ghana is looking to forge a deeper bond with its diaspora youth through a newly proposed Diaspora National Service programme, designed for young Ghanaians who were born or raised outside the country.

Ghana's Kofi Okyere-Darko confirms a proposal for a Diaspora National Service programme for youth abroad. Image credit: NSS, Kofi Okyere-Darko/Facebook

Source: UGC

Details of the initiative emerged from an interview published by Brut Africa on Instagram on July 25, 2026, in which government officials outlined plans to bring diaspora youth closer to their homeland in a structured and meaningful way.

What the diaspora National Service involves

Unlike the mandatory National Service that Ghanaians complete after university, this programme would take a different approach entirely.

Participants would spend roughly two months in Ghana before enrolling in higher education, using that time to immerse themselves in the country's culture, history, and institutions. Community and national development activities would also form a core part of the experience.

The initiative sits within a broader government push to strengthen Ghana's ties with citizens living abroad and to build a generation of diaspora youth who feel genuinely connected to the country.

Kofi Okyere-Darko, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, explained the thinking behind the proposal.

According to him, the programme is intended to give young members of the diaspora a chance to reconnect with their roots, and ultimately to encourage them to maintain long-term engagement with Ghana well beyond their visit.

The government sees the diaspora as a vital resource, and cultivating that relationship early, before these young people settle fully into lives abroad, is central to the strategy.

The Instagram post below contains a video of Kofi Okyere-Darko, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, explaining the proposed national service abroad initiative.

National Service Personnel charged over alleged theft

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel deployed to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ebenezer Ghartey, had been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on charges of stealing GH¢308,300 through a series of unauthorised Mobile Money transactions.

Presiding judge Emmanuella Sarah Asmah admitted Ghartey to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000, with conditions attached to three sureties.

Source: YEN.com.gh