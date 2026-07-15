Ghana's High Commissioner confirmed the final repatriation phase from South Africa will begin on July 25, covering close to 900 registered nationals

Earlier phases of the evacuation programme have already returned 926 Ghanaian citizens following xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Only pre-registered individuals are eligible for the final flight; the scheme will close permanently once this group returns home

Ghana is set to begin the final phase of its mass repatriation exercise from South Africa on 25 July, with close to 900 registered Ghanaian nationals expected to be brought home following a wave of xenophobic attacks.

High Commissioner Benjamin Quashie made the announcement while addressing the Ghanaian community in South Africa, describing the operation as the concluding chapter of a state-backed evacuation programme that has already returned 926 citizens in earlier phases.

Ghana to begin the final evacuation of 900 citizens from South Africa on July 25, 2026. Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Facebook

"We are going to do the final repatriation of close to 900 Ghanaians who have voluntarily given their names here in South Africa that they want to go," Quashie said.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the exercise, carried out with the backing of the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be conducted in daily phases to allow for orderly coordination with South African authorities.

Quashie specified that only individuals who completed the registration and screening process before the deadline qualify for inclusion; the window for new sign-ups has closed entirely.

Beneficiaries have been instructed to remain in their respective provinces until they receive official notification of their specific departure dates, a requirement intended to prevent logistical complications during the handover process.

Ghana's mass evacuation ends after July 25

Once the approximately 900 remaining registrants have been flown back, the government's mass evacuation programme will be formally concluded.

Quashie indicated that any Ghanaians in South Africa who require consular support beyond that point will be directed to standard diplomatic services rather than emergency repatriation assistance.

The High Commissioner acknowledged the critical role played by President John Dramani Mahama and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in sustaining the operation throughout the crisis.

Ghana condemns killing of Ghanaian in SA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian government condemned the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Bashiru Isak in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 30, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on July 1, describing the killing as a senseless act of violence during anti-immigrant demonstrations.

Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria formally lodged a protest with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Source: YEN.com.gh