Ghana Water Limited has scheduled a temporary water supply interruption starting Thursday, August 6, 2026, affecting parts of two regions

The planned disruption is tied to improvement works on GWL's water supply systems and is expected to last three days

GWL has urged residents in affected communities to store adequate water ahead of the exercise

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced a planned interruption to water supply in parts of the Greater Accra and Eastern regions, scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The company stated that the disruption would last approximately three days, during which teams would carry out improvement works intended to strengthen the reliability of water supply in the affected communities.

The Ghana Water Limited announces a 3-day supply disruption in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the exact areas to be impacted and the precise duration will depend on the progress of the ongoing works.

Water supply disruption across two regions

GWL said the scheduled works form part of broader efforts to upgrade and maintain its operational systems.

The company did not specify which communities within the two regions would face the interruption, though it confirmed that the exercise is planned and not the result of an emergency.

Residents living within the affected zones have been advised to store sufficient water in advance to reduce the inconvenience they are likely to experience during the three-day window.

GWL also called on consumers to use available water carefully and to draw on stored supplies until normal service is restored.

The company appealed for cooperation from the public as its teams carry out the scheduled exercise.

GWL assured affected customers that it would work to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible once the improvement works are completed.

The announcement follows a pattern of similar short-term interruptions in recent weeks, during which GWL cited operational challenges at treatment plants and pumping stations as the reason for temporary supply cuts in various parts of the country.

Water shortage fears in Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a water shortage was expected in the Central Region following challenges with the Kwanyako Headworks plant.

The facility was shut down due to pressure resulting from illegal mining activities.

The Kwanyako Headworks plant produced and supplied more than 25,000 cubic metres of water daily for Ghana Water Limited.

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Source: YEN.com.gh