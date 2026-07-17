Mahama Nominates Former GBA President, Two Judges to Supreme Court

President John Dramani Mahama nominated three legal figures to Ghana's Supreme Court, pending parliamentary vetting and approval

The nominees include two Court of Appeal justices and former Ghana Bar Association President Tony Forson

Justice Edward Amoako Asante previously served as President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice before his nomination

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President John Dramani Mahama has put forward three senior legal figures for appointment to Ghana's Supreme Court, with their elevation contingent on parliamentary approval following a vetting process before the Appointments Committee.

The three nominees are Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah and Justice Edward Amoako Asante, both serving at the Court of Appeal, and Tony Forson, a private legal practitioner who previously served as President of the Ghana Bar Association.

Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah, and Tony Forson nominated by President John Mahama for appointment to the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Graphic Online.

Source: UGC

Supreme Court nominees bring varied legal experience

According to a report sighted on Graphic Online, Justice Amoako Asante's career includes a tenure as President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, giving him a regional judicial profile that extends beyond Ghana's borders.

Justice Bernasko Essah has built her record at the appellate level, where she has presided over a range of consequential cases.

Forson's background differs from his co-nominees in that he brings decades of private legal practice and Bar leadership rather than a judicial career, a combination the presidency appears to value as the court looks to broaden its institutional depth.

The nominations were made in consultation with the Judicial Council, fulfilling the constitutional requirement that governs appointments to the Supreme Court.

The three nominees are expected to appear before Parliament's Appointments Committee for vetting, after which the full House will vote on whether to confirm them.

Should Parliament approve all three, President Mahama will swear them into office.

Their addition to the bench would expand the overall number of Supreme Court justices and is intended to improve the court's capacity to handle a growing volume of cases awaiting determination.

Ghana's court system to go digital

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong disclosed plans to integrate technology into Ghana's court system to address longstanding delays.

The justice identified manual paperwork and difficulties serving legal documents as key factors slowing down court proceedings.

Justice Adjei-Frimpong noted that expanded judicial infrastructure alongside digital reforms will improve efficiency without compromising fairness.

Source: YEN.com.gh