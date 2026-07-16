Ghana's AttorneyGeneral withdrew an application to revoke former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab's travel order

Justice Francis Apanga Achibonga ruled there was no subsisting order to set aside, as Abdul-Wahab's return deadline of 12 July 2026 had already passed

Abdul-Wahab's legal team challenged prosecutors to produce evidence their client withdrew funds from any frozen account

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana's Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has pulled back an application seeking to cancel a court-approved travel order granted to former National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) Chief Executive Officer Hanan Abdul-Wahab, after the presiding judge questioned whether the request had any legal basis.

Justice Francis Apanga Achibonga, who is presiding over the matter, observed that the travel directive in question had already lapsed, given that Abdul-Wahab had been required to return to Ghana by July 12, 2026.

The Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, backs down from attempt to cancel ex-NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab's Travel Permission. Photo credit: Dr Dominic Ayine and Hanan Abdul-Wahab.

Source: Facebook

On that basis, the judge ruled there was no live order remaining to be set aside, leaving the prosecution with little choice but to withdraw the application.

Background to Abdul-Wahab's travel dispute

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the dispute traces back to Abdul-Wahab's arrest at the airport as he attempted to travel abroad for medical treatment, in spite of having obtained prior court authorisation to do so.

Prosecutors subsequently alleged that he had made attempts to access funds held in a frozen account and that he was planning to abscond rather than return to Ghana.

His legal team rejected those claims outright. Lead counsel Godfred Yeboah Dame described the state's conduct as unlawful and took direct aim at the prosecution's accusations.

"We challenge him to produce evidence of a withdrawal of any sum by our client from any of his bank accounts since the date of the court order," he stated.

The withdrawal of the application by the Attorney General marks a temporary halt to this particular front of the legal contest, though it does not resolve the wider dispute surrounding the ex-NAFCO CEO's case.

The prosecution's underlying concerns about the frozen account and his compliance with court conditions remain on the table, and the matter is expected to continue before the court.

Abdul-Wahab's lawyers threatens to sue Attorney General

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that lawyers of Hanan Abdul-Wahab had announced their intention to initiate contempt proceedings against the Attorney General.

According to Justice Srem-Sai, the former NAFCO boss was arrested for attempting to access a frozen bank account.

His legal team asserts that the arrest violates a court order, challenging withdrawal claims against their client.

Source: YEN.com.gh