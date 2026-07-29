Ghana's Supreme Court issued a 5-2 majority ruling declaring the delegate system used by political parties unconstitutional

All political parties have been given one year from the date of the judgment to comply with the new ruling on primary elections

Dr Kwaku Asiedu-Nketiah Jr, son of the NDC National Chairman, broke his silence on what the ruling means for the party

Ghana's Supreme Court has struck down the delegate system through which political parties elect their presidential and parliamentary candidates, ruling it unconstitutional in a 5-2 majority decision.

The court found that the arrangement, which allowed a select group of party representatives to vote on behalf of the wider membership during internal elections, violated constitutional principles.

Dr Kwaku Asiedu-Nketiah Jr, the son of NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiaj, breaks his silence on Supreme Court’s ruling against the delegate system. Photo credit: Dr.Kwaku Asiedu-Nketiah Jr

Source: Facebook

All political parties have been given one year from the date of the judgment to restructure their primary processes to allow full membership participation.

Supreme Court ruling on the delegate system

Under the invalidated system, a limited pool of delegates cast votes during party primaries rather than the broader card-carrying membership.

The court's ruling effectively ends that practice, compelling parties to open their internal elections to every registered member going forward.

The one-year compliance window gives political parties time to review their constitutions, update their electoral procedures and put new structures in place ahead of future primaries.

Asiedu-Nketiah Jr responds to the verdict

Dr Kwaku Asiedu-Nketiah Jr, son of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah responded to the ruling on social media, acknowledging the development while expressing confidence in the party's foundations.

"The strength of our party lies in its grassroots. Whether the future is decided by delegates or by every party member, we stand firm, united, and secure in the confidence of our base," he wrote.

His remarks signal that the NDC, one of Ghana's two dominant political parties, views the ruling as a manageable transition rather than a disruption to its internal cohesion.

The Supreme Court's decision marks a significant shift in how Ghana's major political parties will conduct their internal democratic processes, with implications for both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they prepare for future electoral cycles.

Read the Facebook post below:

Prominent Ghanaians react to delegate system ruling

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the delegate system had sparked mixed reactions among some prominent Ghanaians on social media.

Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who represented the plaintiffs in the case, celebrated the outcome alongside another Supreme Court victory recorded on the same day.

Legal and policy voices, including Kwaku Azar, Kofi Bentil, and NPP’s Gary Nimako Marfo, raised differing questions about how political parties should proceed under the new arrangement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh