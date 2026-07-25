Chief of Staff Julius Debrah received a doctorate from the University of Ghana at a graduation ceremony

Debrah's PhD is in Museum and Heritage Studies, a field he has championed through his work at the Presidency

The academic milestone adds to the Chief of Staff's distinguished public service career under Ghana's government

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Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, has been conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Museum and Heritage Studies by the University of Ghana, capping years of scholarly research alongside his senior public service role.

The doctoral degree was formally awarded during a graduation ceremony at the University of Ghana, where Dr Julius Debrah joined other graduands in receiving his qualification.

Julius Debrah Earns PhD in Museum and Heritage Studies From University of Ghana

Source: Twitter

UTV shared the moment he was conferred in a video on X.

The PhD marks a significant academic achievement for Debrah, who pursued the doctorate while serving at the highest levels of the Ghanaian government.

Museum and Heritage Studies is a discipline centred on the preservation, interpretation and management of cultural assets, with direct implications for national identity and the development of sustainable tourism.

Completing a research degree at this level requires years of sustained scholarly commitment, including the production of an original thesis, making the qualification a considerable undertaking for any working professional, let alone one occupying such a demanding public office.

Heritage Studies and Ghana's Cultural Sector

In his capacity as Chief of Staff, Dr Debrah has been associated with efforts to advance Ghana's tourism, arts and culture sectors, areas the government has increasingly identified as engines of economic growth.

His academic focus on museum and heritage studies aligns closely with those priorities, particularly as Ghana continues to develop its cultural infrastructure and attract diaspora tourism.

The intersection of policy and scholarship in his career underscores the growing recognition within government circles that the preservation of Ghana's cultural heritage carries tangible economic and educational value, beyond its historical significance.

Female soldier earns her PhD

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a female Ghanaian soldier, Elsie Pokuaa Manu, overcame challenges to earn her PhD from the University of Ghana.

The female soldier shared her journey and how she balanced military duties and academia, exemplifying resilience.

Social media users celebrated Elsie's achievement, recognising her as a beacon of hope for women in the military.

Source: YEN.com.gh