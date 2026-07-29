Manhyia Palace publicly dismissed claims by former MP Adwoa Safo linking Otumfuo to her late father's burial date

A palace representative spoke on Opemsuo Radio on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, to address the controversy

Adwoa Safo had earlier said the Asantehene personally approved the funeral date during a consultation at Manhyia Palace

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Manhyia Palace has publicly contradicted claims by former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo, denying that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II approved any burial date for her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Manhyia Palace publicly denies Adwoa Safo's claims of Otumfuo approving the burial date of her late father Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. Photo source: @manuelphotography, @kantankatv

Source: Instagram

A representative of the palace addressed the matter on Opemsuo Radio, a Kumasi-based station widely regarded as the official mouthpiece of Asanteman, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The spokesperson stated plainly that Otumfuo had not fixed any date for the funeral of the late Kristo Asafo Mission founder.

He said:

"Prof Ing. Kwadwo Safo lived an accomplished life and achieved everything. After his death, Otumfuo was informed as part of tradition, just like Daddy Lumba's own. It is not Manhyia who has set a date for someone to organise any burial."

"I remember when they came here to inform Otumfuo, he told them that Kantanka has lived an accomplished life, so the family should unite and honour him befittingly. That is what Okyeame said."

"Manhyia did not give anyone any date to sit and organise a funeral for Apostle Kwadwo Safo."

By issuing a direct public denial, Manhyia Palace distanced the Asantehene from any role in the funeral of the late Apostle Kantanka, which has been blighted by a serious family dispute over the arrangements.

Adwoa Safo's earlier claims

The clarification follows earlier remarks by Adwoa Safo, in which she indicated that the Asantehene had personally sanctioned the date for her father's burial following a consultation held at the Manhyia Palace several months ago.

Adwoa Safo explained that funeral preparations commenced in October, after the family had observed the 40-day rites for her father.

The former MP said the process required the blessing of the Asantehene because of her father's standing as a member of an Ashanti royal family.

Adwoa described a prolonged back-and-forth engagement with the palace before the Asantehene was satisfied and gave his endorsement.

"We went back and forth from the palace trying to seek clearance, getting direction and advice on how to proceed. Finally, the King agreed that we had put a number of things in place and approved a date for us," she stated.

Her comments came amid a prolonged and public dispute with her brother Safo Akofena over the funeral arrangements for the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, which has been blocked following an injunction from the High Court on Wednesday, July 29, 2026

The TikTok video announcing Manhyia Palace's response to Adwoa Safo's claims is below:

Adwoa Safo rejects brother Akofena's claim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the family dispute between Adwoa Safo and her brother Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, especially regarding their conflicting accounts of a meeting with ex-President Kufuor.

The former MP claimed that her brother used the engagement with the former president to solicit support for his bid to lead the Kristo Asafo Mission, rather than to restore peace between them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh