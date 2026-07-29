The High Court in Accra dismissed Faiza Seidu-Wuni's application to travel to the United Kingdom for her son's medical care

Justice Achibonga ruled that the applicant failed to provide sufficient evidence that her child could not be treated in Ghana

The ruling comes weeks after her husband, former NAFCO CEO Abdul Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, made a similar travel request

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The High Court in Accra has dismissed an application filed by Faiza Seidu-Wuni seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom so her son could receive medical treatment abroad.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Achibonga held that Mrs Seidu-Wuni had not furnished the court with adequate medical or evidential grounds to justify any modification to her existing bail conditions.

The Accra High Court rejects Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba's wife, Faiza Seidu-Wuni, bid to travel to the UK for her son's medical treatment. Photo credit: Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Myjoyonline, the judge concluded that she had not demonstrated why the child's treatment could not be carried out within Ghana.

Travel restrictions for Abdul-Wahab remain in force

Mrs Seidu-Wuni is currently on bail alongside her husband, former National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) Chief Executive Officer, Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, as both face criminal charges related to his tenure at the state agency. Among the conditions attached to their bail is a prohibition on international travel without express judicial approval.

With the application dismissed, those restrictions remain firmly in place as the main criminal proceedings move forward.

During the hearing, state prosecutors raised concerns about when exactly the application was filed, noting it came shortly after her husband had submitted a similar request to travel abroad.

The proximity of the two applications drew scrutiny from the prosecution, who questioned the timing as suspicious.

Mr Aludiba had made his own attempt to secure permission for foreign travel in the weeks preceding his wife's filing. Neither application has succeeded.

The couple were arraigned before the court and granted bail subject to stringent conditions, including the foreign travel ban, following charges connected to Mr Aludiba's time as chief executive of NAFCO.

Court orders changes to charges against Abdul-Wahab

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court found two counts of defrauding by false pretences against Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba.

Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, leading the defence, had sought to have the entire charge sheet invalidated.

The accused face multiple charges including stealing, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state involving over GH¢50 million.

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Source: YEN.com.gh