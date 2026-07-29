NPP Council of Patrons member Beatrice Owarewa Siaw travelled from Kumasi to Nsawam Prisons to visit jailed Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Siaw described Wontumi as calm and level-headed during the visit, saying he appeared ready to fight and believed another course of action would favour him

The visit took place less than two weeks after Wontumi was sentenced in connection with illegal mining charges

Beatrice Owarewa Siaw, an NPP Council of Patrons member and parliamentary candidate hopeful for Asante Mampong, has paid a personal visit to Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, at Nsawam Prisons.



Source: Facebook

Siaw made the trip on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, less than two weeks after Wontumi was sentenced in connection with illegal mining charges.

A long road from Kumasi to see Wontumi

Speaking to the press following the visit, Siaw said she travelled all the way from Kumasi to check on the chairman. "Today I visited Chairman Wontumi. I'm coming all the way from Kumasi. It's a long journey. You know the road is not the best," she told journalists.

She said Wontumi appeared to be in good spirits and was holding up well under the circumstances.

"When I met him, he was doing well. He seemed encouraged, and he believes there will be another course of action that will be in his favour. He seems ready to fight. So I was grateful and delighted to see that he was doing well and was fine."

Siaw described their reunion as warm and enthusiastic. According to her, Wontumi immediately introduced her to those around him when he saw her.

"When he saw me, he was so enthusiastic and eager. He greeted me and told everybody, 'This is my sister.' So I was excited to see the Chairman come to me. He seemed calm and level-headed."

Wontumi's mental toughness on display

Siaw was careful to note that Wontumi's composure should not be taken entirely at face value, pointing to his well-known resilience.

"You know Chairman. If you know Chairman, he is mentally tough. So if something is bothering him, you wouldn't be able to see it directly in his facial expression," she said.

She also offered context for his relatively stable demeanour, suggesting the short time since his incarceration may be a factor.

"It's also still in the early stages. He hasn't been incarcerated for too long. It's been less than two weeks, so his demeanour seemed okay."

Watch the Facebook video of Beatrice Siaw speaking after the visit below:

Wontumi was sentenced following charges related to illegal mining, commonly referred to in Ghana as galamsey.

His imprisonment has drawn considerable attention given his prominent role within the NPP structure in the Ashanti Region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh