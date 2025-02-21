Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has made an honest admission about former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Rooney and Ronaldo formed a formidable partnership during their five-year trophy-laden stint at Old Trafford

The 39-year-old didn't hesitate to give the Portuguese superstar his flowers, putting aside their recent impasse

Wayne Rooney has finally conceded that Cristiano Ronaldo was the better forward between them, putting to rest years of comparisons between two of Manchester United’s greatest players.

Both burst onto the scene as prodigious talents in the early 2000s, with Ronaldo arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and Rooney joining from Everton a year later.

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo formed a key cog in Manchester United's golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2004 and 2009. Photo by Alex Livesey.

The Ronaldo and Rooney partnership

Together, they formed a formidable partnership at Old Trafford, winning multiple titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

While Ronaldo claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2008 before departing for Real Madrid, Rooney remained and etched his name in history as United’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Despite their on-field chemistry, tensions flared long after their playing days at United ended.

How did their relationship turn sour?

According to MEN, their relationship soured in 2022 when Rooney, who had transitioned into coaching, criticised Ronaldo’s refusal to come off the bench in a late-game scenario against Tottenham.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, never one to shy away from confrontation, fired back in a fiery interview with Piers Morgan, implying that his former teammate was envious of both his longevity and looks, per Eurosport.

While it remains unclear if their friendship has fully healed, Rooney appears to have softened his stance in recent comments about his ex-teammate.

Rooney admits Ronaldo is 'better'

In a light-hearted segment that has since gone viral, the former Birmingham City and DC United coach was asked to identify strikers he considered superior to himself.

The interviewer rattled off a list of renowned goal scorers, including Romelu Lukaku, Carlos Tevez, Sergio Agüero, and Didier Drogba.

Rooney remained silent through each name until Cristiano Ronaldo was mentioned—at which point he acknowledged, without hesitation, that the Portuguese icon was indeed the better player.

For a figure as fiercely competitive as Rooney, this admission carries significant weight.

It not only highlights the impact Ronaldo had during his time at United but also underscores the undeniable gulf between individual accolades and sustained excellence.

Wayne Rooney gave Cristiano Ronaldo his flowers, rating him above himself. Photo by Clive Brunskill.

While their careers took different trajectories, their legacies remain intertwined as two of the greatest to ever don the Manchester United jersey.

And now, Rooney himself has confirmed what many have long believed—when it comes to pure attacking brilliance, Ronaldo stands above.

Rooney aims a subtle dig at Ronaldo

In a viral video, Rooney was challenged to remain silent until he heard the name of a teenage sensation better than himself.

He stayed quiet as the presenter listed Michael Owen, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Ronaldo.

However, the former England star finally spoke when Lionel Messi’s name was mentioned.

