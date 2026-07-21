Ghanaian pastor Ayitey Ayayee-Amim has been a federal fugitive since 2016 after failing to appear for his jury trial in the US

Ayayee-Amim was indicted for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud at Paradise Home Health in Arlington, Texas

The FBI believes the fugitive could be hiding in Ghana, Canada, England, or parts of the United States

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A Ghanaian pastor has spent nearly a decade on the FBI's wanted list after jumping bail and disappearing ahead of a fraud trial in the United States.

Ayitey Ayayee-Amim, who also operates under the names Kwame, Sam, and "Man of God", was first arrested on 8 May 2015 in connection with a healthcare fraud scheme at Paradise Home Health, a medical services provider based in Arlington, Texas.

Ayitey Ayayee-Amim, meet the Ghanaian Pastor who is on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Photo credit: GhanaWeb & FBI.

Source: UGC

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, he was released on bail following his initial arrest, but chose not to appear when his jury trial commenced on August 15, 2016.

A federal arrest warrant was subsequently issued by the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas.

The healthcare fraud allegations

According to the FBI, Ayayee-Amim was formally indicted for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud on September 1, 2015.

Investigators allege that between 2010 and 2011, he and his co-conspirators submitted false and fraudulent Medicare claims for health services that were either medically unnecessary or never delivered to patients at all.

Beyond the fraudulent billing, authorities further allege that he actively recruited new patients into the scheme and paid cash kickbacks to existing patients to sustain it.

The FBI outlined the case in a statement, saying: "Amim allegedly submitted false and fraudulent Medicare claims for health services that were medically unnecessary and for services that were not provided.

Additionally, Amim allegedly recruited new patients and paid cash kickbacks to established patients."

A decade on the run

With the federal warrant now in place for nearly ten years, investigators believe Ayayee-Amim could be located in several possible territories, including Ghana, Canada, England, north-eastern US states, or the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area where the alleged offences took place.

The FBI is offering a reward of $1,000 for any information that leads directly to his arrest and apprehension.

The case highlights the cross-border dimensions of federal fugitive investigations, particularly where suspects maintain ties to multiple countries across continents.

FBI sets up Legal Attaché Office in Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the US government had established an FBI Legal Attaché Office inside the US Embassy in Accra to combat transnational fraud targeting American citizens.

A 31-year-old Ghanaian national, Abu Trica, was extradited from Ghana on July 9, 2026, accused of defrauding over 80 elderly victims of more than $8 million.

The FBI has made several arrests in Ghana in recent operations as parts of its efforts to clamp down on international fraud syndicate.

Source: YEN.com.gh