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Dumsor: GRIDCo Explains Why Ghana Experienced Power Outage on July 29, Shares Restoration Progress
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Dumsor: GRIDCo Explains Why Ghana Experienced Power Outage on July 29, Shares Restoration Progress

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
2 min read
  • Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) confirmed that a power system disturbance hit the National Interconnected Transmission System at around 3:11 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Several generating plants tripped simultaneously, cutting electricity supply to customers across parts of the country
  • GRIDCo has launched a technical investigation into the incident while engineers work to restore power to affected areas

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Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has confirmed that a disturbance on the national power grid cut electricity supply to parts of the country in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Dumsor hits Ghana, Ghana power outage, blackout in Ghana, Kumasi power failure, Accra electricity loss, national grid failure Ghana, affected areas power outage, GRIDCo power disruption, Electricity Company of Ghana
GRIDCo issues a statement on July 29, 2026, addressing the blackout that rocked the country that morning. Photo source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The company, in a statement released about three and a half hours after the nationwide outage, said the National Interconnected Transmission System experienced the disruption at approximately 3:11 a.m.

This event, it added, caused multiple generating plants to trip simultaneously, triggering widespread power outages across affected areas.

GRIDCo on when power will be back

Upon detecting the fault, GRIDCo said it immediately activated system restoration procedures.

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Engineers and system operators have been deployed alongside other power sector stakeholders to bring electricity back to customers as swiftly and safely as conditions allowed.

"We remain fully committed to restoring supply to all affected customers as quickly and safely as possible and will provide further updates as more information becomes available," the company said in its statement.

GRIDCo also disclosed that a comprehensive technical investigation has been launched to determine the precise cause of the disturbance. No timeline for the completion of that investigation was provided.

GRIDCo apologises to affected customers

The company expressed regret over the disruption and acknowledged the difficulties caused to households and businesses that lost power overnight.

GRIDCo appealed for public patience as restoration efforts continued, assuring Ghanaians that its teams were working to return the situation to normal as promptly as possible.

No official figure on the number of affected customers or regions was included in GRIDCo's statement at the time of publication.

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Is the dumsor nationwide?

While the GRIDCo statement did not give many details about the affected regions or communities, YEN.com.gh's monitoring of social media suggests it was very widespread.

Apart from Accra and Kumasi, many reported outages in Techiman, Kintampo, Tumu, Kpetoe, Aburi, Cape Coast, and other cities across the country.

See the GRIDCo statement as shared on Facebook below:

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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