Benjamin Azamati reached the men's 100m final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games but missed out on a podium finish

The former Ghanaian record holder's seventh-place finish means he misses out on the prize money earmarked by the Sports Ministry

Azamati will now shift his focus to Ghana's quest for gold in the men's 4x100m relay on August 1

Benjamin Azamati competed in the Men's 100m Final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on July 28, ultimately finishing seventh in a race that produced one of the fastest times in the event's history.

Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme stole the show, crossing the line in 9.83 seconds to claim gold while setting a personal best, a national record, and a new Games Record in the process.

Australia's Lachlan Kennedy took silver in 9.85 seconds, with Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi rounding out the podium in 9.90 seconds.

Benjamin Azamati misses out on the prize money for winning a medal after finishing seventh in the men's 100m final in the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty and @Glasgow_2026/X.

Source: Getty Images

How Azamati reached the 100m Final

Azamati's path to the final was not straightforward.

The US-based Ghanaian sprinter advanced through the non-automatic qualification route following his heat performance, meaning he had to rely on his time rather than a top-two finish to book his place in the showpiece event.

His compatriot Abdul-Rasheed Saminu was not as fortunate. Saminu clocked 10.06 seconds in his heat, finishing third, but Nigeria's Ajayi and Wales' Jeremiah Azu, who ran 9.94 sec and 10.00 sec, respectively, both ranked ahead of him.

That left Saminu without a path to the final, and he exited the individual sprint competition at the heats stage.

In the final, Azamati was well behind his competitors, as he clocked a time of 10.11s to finish in seventh place.

Watch how Azamati finished seventh, as shared on X:

How much did Azamati miss for finishing 7th?

Ahead of the Games, Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams announced a significant boost to government prize money for Ghanaian athletes, doubling the gold medal reward from US$5,000 to US$10,000.

Meanwhile, $3,000 was allocated for an athlete who grabs a silver medal, with $2,000 going to a bronze medallist.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old was ineligible to earn any of the aforementioned amounts.

Benjamin Azamati will turn his attention to the 4x100m relay event after finishing outside podium places in the 100m sprint. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos.

Source: Getty Images

With Azamati finishing seventh, he missed out on the financial reward that a podium finish would have unlocked.

Meanwhile, Ghana's most recent individual sprint medal at the Commonwealth Games came at Birmingham 2022, when Joseph Paul Amoah claimed bronze in the men's 200 metres with a time of 20.49 seconds.

That achievement ended a 48-year wait for a Ghanaian 200m medallist, with George Daniels having last stood on the podium in 1974 after taking silver.

Zinabu Issah earns big after winning silver

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Zinabu Issah is set for a major financial reward after winning Ghana’s first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 46-year-old para-athlete claimed silver in the women’s shot put F57 final on July 27 with a season-best throw of 8.65 metres.

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Source: YEN.com.gh