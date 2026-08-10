Ghana's Supreme Court upheld the OSP's constitutional mandate, clearing the way for frozen prosecutions to restart

The OSP has published a schedule of court dates covering several high-profile cases involving former senior officials and public servants

Hearings for cases involving Ken Ofori-Atta, Charles Bissue, and Adjenim Boateng Adjei are among those listed between August and October 2026

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Several major anti-corruption prosecutions in Ghana are set to resume after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional authority of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), ending a months-long legal standstill that had paralysed the agency's docket.

The OSP's cases had been frozen since April 2026, when a High Court ruling challenged the scope of the prosecutor's mandate.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has released a list of cases, including Ken Ofori-Atta’s, set to resume this month following the recent Supreme Court ruling. Photo credit: OSP Ghana.

Source: UGC

Following the Supreme Court's definitive judgment restoring those powers, the anti-graft office has released an updated schedule of court dates across multiple ongoing cases.

OSP cases scheduled from August to October

August 11, 2026: The Republic v. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and 7 others.

August 27, 2026: The Republic v. Ken Ofori-Atta and 7 others , involving the former Finance Minister.

, involving the former Finance Minister. August 27, 2026: The Republic v. Sumaila Abdul-Rahman and 3 others.

October 13, 2026: The Republic v. Adjenim Boateng Adjei , the former Chief Executive of the Public Procurement Authority, under case number CR/0257/2024 .

, the former Chief Executive of the Public Procurement Authority, under case number . October 23, 2026: The Republic v. Issah Seidu and 3 others , involving accused persons including John Abban and Peter Archibold Hyde , under case number CR/0513/2025 .

, involving accused persons including , under case number . October 26, 2026: The Republic v. Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue , the former Secretary to the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM). Co-accused include Raphael Mensah , former Systems Manager of GalamStop software, and Dr Naa Dedei Tagoe , former Project Coordinator of IMCIM. The case is registered as CR/0559/2025 .

, the former Secretary to the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM). Co-accused include , former Systems Manager of GalamStop software, and , former Project Coordinator of IMCIM. The case is registered as . October 27, 2026: The Republic v. Ibrahim Kofi Sessah and Gloria Acquah, under case number FT/0035/2025. Sessah is identified as a technician at the Local Government Service in Adeiso District, while Acquah is a nurse at Dansoman Polyclinic.

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OSP reaffirms accountability mandate

An OSP spokesperson confirmed that releasing the schedule signals the immediate reactivation of the agency's work following the resolution of the constitutional dispute.

The office stated it remains committed to pursuing public sector accountability at every level of government and civic life.

The Supreme Court ruling that enabled this restart marks a significant moment for Ghana's anti-corruption architecture, preserving the OSP's standing as an independent prosecutorial body with the authority to bring cases against former officials and institutions.

OSP’s role in $1m bribery conviction

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor had disclosed its covert cooperation with the FBI in a bribery case involving former Goldman Sachs banker Kwaku Asante Berko.

Berko, 52, was convicted by a Brooklyn federal jury on August 6, 2026, for paying more than $1 million in bribes to Ghanaian officials.

Ghana’s Deputy Attorney-General also confirmed that local authorities were working with their US counterparts to pursue other individuals implicated in the scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh