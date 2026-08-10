A Nigerian mother took to X on August 6 to share her daughter's 2026 WASSCE performance with her followers

The proud mother shared that her daughter earned an A1 in Government ahead of pursuing a law degree

The post drew widespread attention online as excitement over the latest WAEC result release swept social media

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A Nigerian mother has sparked warm reactions online after sharing her daughter's impressive performance in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A proud Nigerian mother takes to social media to celebrate her daughter for clinching AI in government as she shares her hopes of pursuing law. Image credit: Thickerbody_08/X

Source: UGC

The woman, who uses the handle Tigress Leona on X, posted the exciting update on 6 August, just as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released its latest results.

Her post resonated with parents and students across the country who were caught up in the anticipation surrounding the results.

In her post, Tigress Leona wrote:

"WAEC result is out. And as always, my daughter did well. Thank God for her. And for someone who wants to study law, she got her A1 in government."

The A1 grade in Government drew particular attention given the daughter's ambitions.

For students in Nigeria who aspire to study law at university, Government is regarded as one of the most relevant subjects, and a distinction in it is considered a strong indicator of academic readiness for the legal profession.

The phrase "as always" in the mother's message also hinted that her daughter has a history of consistent academic excellence.

The X post below has the proud mother’s reaction after checking her daughter’s WAEC results.

WASSCE results and road to law school

WAEC conducts the WASSCE annually for candidates across Nigeria and other West African nations.

In Nigeria, where competition for law school admission is intense, strong grades in core subjects play a decisive role in securing a university place.

Beyond Government, subjects such as English Language and Literature are also essential for aspiring legal professionals.

The post quickly gathered attention online, with many users congratulating both mother and daughter on the achievement.

@greaterlevi said:

"Congratulations!"

@CHINOMSOCOLLINS wrote:

"Congratulations to both of you."

Candidates who used self-placement can change schools

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that candidates who have been placed into Senior High Schools (SHSs) after the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) may be wondering whether they can change their assigned schools.

Under the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), candidates who are automatically placed into one of their initial school choices cannot change their placement online.

The automatic placement process is determined by factors such as candidates’ raw scores, merit, programme availability and vacancies in selected schools.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh