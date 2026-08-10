The final TikTok post of late NPP Council of Patrons member Beatrice Siaw resurfaced after news of her passing

The post captured her visit to imprisoned Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Wontumi at Nsawam Prison on July 28, 2026

Beatrice quoted Wontumi as calm and determined to pursue further legal action following his 20-year sentence

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The last TikTok post shared by late New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Patrons member Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewa Siaw has drawn renewed attention following her death, with social media users returning to her page to revisit her final public activities.

Beatrice Siaw's last TikTok post about Chairman Wontumi's prison visit resurfaces after her death. Image credit: AMReport

Source: Facebook

The post in question was a repost of a news report documenting her visit to Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, at Nsawam Prison.

Wontumi had been sentenced to 20 years in prison, and Beatrice made the trip from Kumasi to Nsawam on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, less than a fortnight after the sentence was handed down.

Beatrice describes Wontumi's state of mind

In the report she shared, Beatrice offered her account of the visit, describing Wontumi as calm, composed and mentally resilient despite the weight of his circumstances.

She noted that he received her warmly and introduced her to others around him.

"When he saw me, he was so enthusiastic and eager. He told everybody, 'This is my sister,'" she was quoted as saying.

Beatrice also spoke to Wontumi's outlook, indicating that the NPP stalwart had not given up on his situation. She said he remained encouraged and was looking towards further legal recourse.

"He seemed encouraged, and he believes there will be another course of action that will be in his favour. He seems ready to fight," she said.

She further cautioned against reading too much into his outward composure, explaining that Wontumi's character means he rarely displays vulnerability even under difficult circumstances.

Followers revisit Beatrice's final posts

The resurfacing of the Nsawam Prison visit post has prompted emotional responses from followers who have been combing through Beatrice's social media presence since her passing.

Many have pointed to the post as an illustration of her loyalty to fellow party members and her readiness to show solidarity during trying times.

Tributes have since poured in from NPP supporters, political figures and members of the public, all expressing grief over the loss of the respected party figure.

The last TikTok post of Beatrice Siaw is below.

Beatrice's video on fallout with party member

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of the late NPP parliamentary hopeful for Asante Mampong, Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewa Siaw, resurfaced online following reports of her passing.

In the video, Beatrice claimed the sitting MP for Asante Mampong blocked her phone number after a disagreement over his age during an interview.

The trending footage has sparked an outpouring of tributes and renewed discussions about political relationships within the constituency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh