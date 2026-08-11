A coalition of 1,152 female market traders and NDC organisers filed a petition demanding freedom for ex-MASLOC boss Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

Tamakloe-Attionu remains in Nsawam Prison despite a Court of Appeal acquittal, as the state pursues a Supreme Court appeal

A Court of Appeal panel is set to hear the state's stay of execution application on August 16, 2026

A coalition of 1,152 female market traders and National Democratic Congress (NDC) organisers in Greater Accra has formally petitioned Attorney General Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, calling for the release of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu from Nsawam Prison.

The petition, dated August 3, 2026, was filed after the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged Tamakloe-Attionu, who had initially received a 10-year sentence from the High Court.

oVER 1,000 NDC women petition the AG, Dr Dominic Ayine, to free acquitted ex-MASLOC boss Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu from the Nsawam prison. Photo credit: Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu & Dr Dominic Ayine.

Source: UGC

Despite that appellate ruling, she remains behind bars while the state pursues a stay of execution ahead of a planned Supreme Court challenge.

Why Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu remains in custody

According to a report on GhanaWeb, the NDC women's central objection is that the state's bid to keep her detained effectively punishes her for a conviction that has already been overturned.

In the petition, the coalition warned that the stay of execution could result in Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu spending years in prison before the Supreme Court reaches a verdict.

"A stay of execution means that Madam Sedina will stay at Nsawam until the Supreme Court decides the appeal whether in a year, two years or three years time," the petition read.

The petitioners further challenged the logic of continued incarceration, writing:

"In our humble view, you can go to the Supreme Court for their interpretation or their perspective on the case, but why would you try to keep Madam Sedina at Nsawam Prison for the duration of the upcoming appeal when the Court of Appeal has declared her innocent?"

The state has maintained that the original conviction was warranted and expressed concerns that, if released, she could leave the country before the Supreme Court rules.

The stay of execution application is scheduled for consideration by a Court of Appeal panel on August 16, 2026, during the legal vacation.

NDC women reject claims of judicial interference

The coalition was careful to distance their appeal from any suggestion of political pressure on the courts, arguing their track record demonstrates respect for due process.

"When Madam Sedina was convicted in 2024, was there pressure from the NDC? No! That should tell you that we abide by the rule of law," the petition stated.

The group urged Dr Ayine to exercise fairness in reconsidering the decision to seek her continued detention while the appeal process unfolds.

Dr Amoah speaks on Sedina's case

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that former MASLOC CEO Dr Stephen Amoah had put his personal assets on the line over the agency’s forensic audit report.

The Nhyiaeso MP had challenged critics to disprove the audit’s findings, which pointed to unauthorised disbursements and procedural breaches.

The forensic report had focused on the tenure of former MASLOC boss Sedina Tamakloe Attionu and had formed the basis for legal recovery proceedings.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh