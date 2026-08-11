The UK government has clarified the minimum annual income foreign nationals must earn to qualify for permanent residence

The income requirement applies specifically to those living in the UK on a Skilled Worker visa or a Care Worker visa

The required threshold is not a flat figure for all applicants, as the occupation a foreign national holds plays a direct role in determining eligibility

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The United Kingdom has announced that foreign nationals seeking permanent residence must earn a minimum of £41,700 per year to be eligible, with the specific income benchmark tied to the occupation each applicant holds.

The rule applies to individuals currently living in the UK on either a Skilled Worker visa or a Care Worker visa who wish to transition to indefinite leave to remain, the formal term for settled status in the country.

The UK government clarifies that foreign nationals on Skilled or Care Worker visas must earn a minimum of £41,700 annually for permanent residence eligibility. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the income threshold works

Rather than applying a single uniform figure to all applicants, the UK government has made clear that the nature of a person's occupation directly influences what income benchmark applies to their individual case.

While £41,700 represents the minimum gross annual salary an applicant must demonstrate, workers in different roles may face varying requirements depending on the specific occupation they hold.

This means that two individuals both holding Skilled Worker visas could face different income expectations when applying for permanent residence, depending on what they do for a living.

The UK government has advised all prospective applicants to review the income requirements specific to their occupation before submitting an application.

What this means for African nationals in UK

For Ghanaians and other African nationals living in the UK under either of these visa categories, meeting and properly documenting this income level is a critical step towards securing long-term settled status.

Those who are unable to demonstrate earnings that meet the required threshold will not be considered eligible to apply for permanent residence at that stage, regardless of how long they have resided or worked in the country.

The length of stay alone does not override the income requirement.

Applicants are encouraged to gather supporting documentation that clearly shows their gross annual earnings before proceeding with any application for indefinite leave to remain.

UK lists foreigners to be denied visas

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom (UK) has listed persons who do not qualify for a visa in 2026.

The first group comprises those with serious criminal records in another country. The second category covers foreign nationals with suspended sentences, while the third covers foreign nationals with a track record of violent behaviour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh