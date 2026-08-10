Innocentia Avinu's sister, known online as Rye, publicly addressed Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak over the stalled investigation into her sibling's murder

The family said the Ghana Police Service has not issued any formal update since June 15, 2026, and was told on July 22 to proceed with the burial without written communication

Funeral rites for the late UCC student Innocentia Avinu have been scheduled for August 29 and 30, 2026, as there will be no wake-keeping

The sister of the late Innocentia Avinu has broken her silence, publicly calling on Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak and the Ghana Police Service to provide answers on the investigation into her sibling's killing.

Rye, sister of Innocentia Avinu, challenges Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak over stalled murder investigation, indicating family's distress and funeral plans. Image credit: PLUZZ 899 FM/Facebook

Source: UGC

Known online as Rye, the grieving sister used her TikTok platform to share the schedule for Innocentia's final funeral rites, set for August 29 and 30, 2026.

Alongside the funeral details, she published a pointed open letter addressed directly to the Interior Minister, describing a family left abandoned by the very institutions meant to deliver justice.

According to Rye, the Ghana Police Service issued its last official statement on June 15, 2026.

Since that date, the family has received no formal updates on where the investigation stands. On July 22, 2026, they were verbally instructed to go ahead and bury Innocentia, with no written communication or documentation to accompany that directive.

"The Ghana Police Service released its last official statement on June 15, 2026, and since then, our family has been left entirely in the dark," she wrote, adding that attempts to reach the assigned investigating officers by phone have gone unanswered.

Rye also raised pointed questions about whether the IGP's Special Team has been given adequate resources to pursue the case, and whether her sister's murder has quietly been deprioritised as public attention moved on.

In her letter, Rye drew a stark comparison, asking whether the case would receive the same level of urgency if the victim had been the child of a senior government official or a foreign national.

"Justice in Ghana should not be a one-week wonder that disappears the moment social media moves on to the next trend," she wrote.

"Every citizen's life has value, and every family deserves closure."

She concluded with a direct plea to Minister Muntaka Mubarak to intervene and ensure the family receives the answers and accountability they have been seeking for nearly two months.

The TikTok post below has the open letter the sister of the late Innocentia Avinu wrote to the security agencies.

Reactions to Innocentia Avinu's sister's open letter

The post drew an outpouring of emotion from Ghanaians online, many of whom expressed grief and solidarity with the family.

Claudia wrote:

"Justice for Innocentia."

Rich_b4_grave said:

"Herh Sch mom 😔😔 who will I disturb again?😔 your Sch son misses you 😩😩💔"

Nhyira_Abena commented:

"Justice for innocentia🥹😭. Today it's her; tomorrow it might be someone else."

RoxyB wrote:

"E pain me too much 😭💔like how."

aura_joggers added:

"Hmmm may your soul rest in peace 🥺."

Avinu Innocentia's journey: School, business and scholarship support. Image credit: Innocentia

Source: TikTok

Late Innocentia Avinu's story: Education and more

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the death of Avinu Atsufui Innocentia has left many Ghanaians heartbroken.

The 20-year-old University of Cape Coast (UCC) student had built a reputation as a bright young woman who combined academics, entrepreneurship and content creation.

Her tragic death has since sparked nationwide conversations, with many people wanting to know more about the life she lived before the incident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh