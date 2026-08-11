South African dancer Limpopo Boy has reportedly lost a major Botswana booking amid the ongoing controversy surrounding him

Creators Assembly organisers and BBS Bank have addressed the decision, as a replacement is being considered

The development comes as attention remains on Matshidiso Matilda and her husband, Kevin Shai, amid the alleged leak

South African dancer Limpopo Boy has reportedly been dropped from the inaugural Creators Assembly 2026 in Botswana following a development that has placed him under fresh scrutiny.

Limpopo Boy faces fresh fallout after being dropped from a major Botswana event over an alleged video leak. Image credit: MDN News.

Source: Twitter

The decision comes after an alleged video involving Limpopo Boy and Matshidiso Matilda began circulating on social media on August 9.

Matshidiso has been identified in online reports as the woman allegedly featured in the footage, while unverified claims about her relationship with Kevin Shai have also circulated amid the controversy.

Limpopo Boy Crew Management has also addressed the circulation of the alleged footage, describing it as unauthorised content and saying legal professionals and relevant platforms were being engaged to have it removed.

The management urged members of the public not to download, share or redistribute the alleged video as efforts continued to limit its circulation.

Limpopo Boy loses Creators Assembly booking

Creators Assembly organisers announced on Monday, August 10, that Limpopo Boy would no longer be part of the lineup for the inaugural event.

The organisers, together with sponsor BBS Bank, confirmed the decision in an official statement and said a suitable replacement was being considered, with further details expected to follow.

The event, which carries the tagline “Creativity, the New Currency,” is positioned as a platform dedicated to promoting Botswana’s creative economy and bringing together figures from the creative industry.

Limpopo Boy’s removal therefore marks a significant change to the lineup ahead of the inaugural gathering, with organisers moving to fill the space left by the dancer.

Below is the official statement announcing Limpopo Boy’s removal from the Creators Assembly 2026 lineup.

Matshidiso’s dream cheating apology resurfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Matshidiso Matilda previously confronted her husband, Kevin Shai, and demanded an apology after accusing him of cheating on her in a dream.

The unusual confrontation gained attention online because Matshidiso was seeking an apology for an incident that had occurred in her dream rather than in real life.

The video has since resurfaced amid the controversy involving Limpopo Boy, bringing renewed attention to the earlier exchange between Matshidiso and her husband.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh