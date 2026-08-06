Why NDC Is No Longer Pursuing Electoral Commission Chair Jean Mensa's Removal
- The National Democratic Congress has ended its push to oust Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa
- NDC National Chairman Asiedu Nketiah cited the departures of Jean Mensa's two deputies as a sufficient reset at the EC
- Asiedu Nketiah disclosed the party's position shifted following a court ruling on the matter
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The National Democratic Congress has formally abandoned its campaign to remove Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa, with party National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah announcing the decision following recent developments at the electoral body.
According to a report by GhanaWeb, Asiedu Nketiah said the departures of the two EC deputy chairpersons, Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey, have created enough of a shakeup at the commission to satisfy the party's concerns.
Dr Asare submitted his resignation on July 31, 2026, while Mr Tettey departed through retirement.
NDC's stance after court ruling
Speaking on the party's revised position, Asiedu Nketiah pointed to a court ruling as a turning point in how the NDC now approaches the matter.
"We took the issue to court and the court said they should do their work. After the court ruling, have you seen me pulling a gun on Jean Mensa or mobilising NDC people against her? We are just watching her," he said.
The NDC chairman indicated the party is now in an observational posture rather than an adversarial one, signalling a significant de-escalation from the opposition's previous stance.
Mensa "left alone" without deputies
Asiedu Nketiah also suggested that Jean Mensa's position at the commission has been weakened by the exits of her closest executive allies, framing it as a form of natural consequence rather than requiring further political action.
"If she feels she can stay there, fine, she should continue to be there. Bossman Asare has resigned and Tettey has gone on pension. The Three Musketeers, two have left, so she needs to cry; I am left alone," he added.
The remarks represent a notable shift for the NDC, which had long been vocal in its criticism of Jean Mensa's leadership of the Electoral Commission, particularly in the aftermath of previous general elections.
With both deputy chairpersons now gone, the party appears to view the institutional landscape as sufficiently altered to justify stepping back from its removal campaign.
Asiedu Nketiah coy on his presidential ambitions
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Johnson Asiedu Nketiah had refused to dismiss the possibility of seeking the party’s 2028 presidential nomination.
The veteran politician, popularly known as ‘General Mosquito’, had pushed back firmly when asked whether his presidential ambitions were over.
Asiedu Nketiah said his immediate focus remained on his executive duties and guiding the NDC’s strategic direction.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.