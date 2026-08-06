The National Democratic Congress has ended its push to oust Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa

NDC National Chairman Asiedu Nketiah cited the departures of Jean Mensa's two deputies as a sufficient reset at the EC

Asiedu Nketiah disclosed the party's position shifted following a court ruling on the matter

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The National Democratic Congress has formally abandoned its campaign to remove Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa, with party National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah announcing the decision following recent developments at the electoral body.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, Asiedu Nketiah said the departures of the two EC deputy chairpersons, Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey, have created enough of a shakeup at the commission to satisfy the party's concerns.

Why the NDC, led by National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, are no longer pursuing Electoral Commission chair Jean Mensa's removal. Photo credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketiah & Electoral Commission.

Source: Facebook

Dr Asare submitted his resignation on July 31, 2026, while Mr Tettey departed through retirement.

NDC's stance after court ruling

Speaking on the party's revised position, Asiedu Nketiah pointed to a court ruling as a turning point in how the NDC now approaches the matter.

"We took the issue to court and the court said they should do their work. After the court ruling, have you seen me pulling a gun on Jean Mensa or mobilising NDC people against her? We are just watching her," he said.

The NDC chairman indicated the party is now in an observational posture rather than an adversarial one, signalling a significant de-escalation from the opposition's previous stance.

Mensa "left alone" without deputies

Asiedu Nketiah also suggested that Jean Mensa's position at the commission has been weakened by the exits of her closest executive allies, framing it as a form of natural consequence rather than requiring further political action.

"If she feels she can stay there, fine, she should continue to be there. Bossman Asare has resigned and Tettey has gone on pension. The Three Musketeers, two have left, so she needs to cry; I am left alone," he added.

The remarks represent a notable shift for the NDC, which had long been vocal in its criticism of Jean Mensa's leadership of the Electoral Commission, particularly in the aftermath of previous general elections.

With both deputy chairpersons now gone, the party appears to view the institutional landscape as sufficiently altered to justify stepping back from its removal campaign.

Asiedu Nketiah coy on his presidential ambitions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Johnson Asiedu Nketiah had refused to dismiss the possibility of seeking the party’s 2028 presidential nomination.

The veteran politician, popularly known as ‘General Mosquito’, had pushed back firmly when asked whether his presidential ambitions were over.

Asiedu Nketiah said his immediate focus remained on his executive duties and guiding the NDC’s strategic direction.

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Source: YEN.com.gh