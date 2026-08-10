Canadian Immigration and Citizenship issued a public warning to foreign workers about the consequences of working without authorisation

The agency outlined key obligations for work permit holders, including a 30-day extension rule before permits expire

Foreign nationals who leave Canada while on maintained status risk losing their right to work upon return

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Canada's Immigration and Citizenship authority has issued a direct warning to foreign workers, stating that unauthorised work carries serious consequences and urging permit holders to comply with all conditions attached to their documents.

The advisory, posted on the agency's official Facebook page on 9 August 2026, outlined the core obligations of foreign workers operating legally in Canada and flagged the risks of failing to meet them.

Canada's Immigration and Citizenship warns foreign workers of serious consequences for unauthorised work and outlines key permit obligations and return risks. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Work permit conditions foreign workers must meet

According to the agency, holding a valid work permit is only the starting point for legal employment in Canada.

Workers are also required to understand and follow all conditions listed on their permit, apply to change those conditions when their circumstances shift, and crucially, submit an extension application at least 30 days before their current permit expires.

The 30-day window is significant. Filing before expiry places a worker on what the agency calls "maintained status," which allows them to continue working legally in Canada while a decision on their extension is pending.

However, that protection has a clear limitation. Workers on maintained status who depart Canada will immediately lose the right to work upon re-entering the country.

They cannot resume employment until a formal approval of their extension application is received, meaning any international travel during this period could interrupt their ability to work entirely.

Consequences of unauthorised work

The agency did not specify the full range of penalties in the post itself but framed unauthorised work as carrying defined consequences, signalling that enforcement remains a real consideration for those who fall out of compliance.

Foreign nationals who are unsure whether they require a work permit can use an [online tool provided by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to determine their obligations before starting any employment.

The advisory applies broadly to workers across industries and permit categories, and serves as a reminder that maintaining legal status requires active management, not simply holding a document.

Below is IRCC’s Facebook post:

Canada seeks skilled tradespeople from foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has opened its doors to skilled tradespeople from across the world.

This includes carpenters, plumbers, machinists and other craftspeople.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is urging qualified tradespeople with the right training, credentials and experience to explore the country's available immigration pathways.

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Source: YEN.com.gh