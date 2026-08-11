Heirs Life Assurance announced Pastor Jerry Eze's appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director on Monday, August 10, 2026

The prominent Nigerian pastor joins the board of Tony Elumelu's insurance firm, bringing expertise in community engagement and philanthropy

The announcement drew widespread excitement from followers who celebrated Pastor Jerry Eze's growing influence beyond ministry

Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, one of Nigeria's most recognisable Christian leaders, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Heirs Life Assurance, a company owned by business mogul Dr Tony Elumelu.

Business mogul Tony Elumelu's Heirs Life Assurance appoints Pastor Jerry Eze as a non-executive director. Photo source: Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

Source: Facebook

Tony Elumelu's Heirs Insurance Group made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, August 10, 2026, the same day the appointment took effect.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Pastor Jerry Eze as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Heirs Life Assurance effective August 10, 2026," the statement said.

In their announcement, the company described Pastor Eze as "a respected leader with a distinguished record in community engagement, philanthropy, and development communications."

Pastor Jerry Eze joins Heirs Life Assurance

Heirs Insurance Group stated that his appointment aligns with its broader objectives of strengthening corporate governance, advancing financial inclusion, and widening access to insurance products across Nigeria.

According to the announcement, the board expects his perspective and experience to complement those goals as the company works to make insurance more accessible and impactful for everyday Nigerians.

Known for founding the New Seasons Church and hosting the widely followed online prayer programme NSPPD (New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations), Pastor Jerry Eze commands a significant following across Africa and beyond.

He is the founder and Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International and holds the impressive milestone of being the third most-watched YouTube live streamer in the world, with his channel amassing 100s of million views.

His influence stretches well past the walls of the church, encompassing philanthropy and development work that has drawn attention from corporate institutions.

The Instagram post announcing Pastor Jerry Eze's appointment at Heirs Life Assurance is below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Jerry Eze's appointment

The news triggered an outpouring of congratulatory messages from followers and admirers across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dr_ugonma said:

"🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉Huge congratulations, my father @realjerryeze; your life is full of the wonders of Elroi!!! We Dey pray…e Dey show!!!"

nenaipr wrote:

"Real life - Salt of the earth and light of the world 🌍 @realjerryeze! Thank you for showing us what it means to have Godly relevance that extends beyond our spirituality. Wooow! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾! Congratulations, sir!🔥."

iamjosiahfidelis added:

"Kia!!! Jesus Machine!! Cutting both the Spiritual and Corporate sectors."

Pastor Jerry Eze's daughter wins world championship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Pastor Jerry Eze's daughter, Samara Eze, who emerged as a world champion by winning the Future Problem Solving Program International World Championship in Texas.

This remarkable achievement not only showcased her academic prowess but also the dedication and support from her family, capturing the hearts of many who echoed her father's emotional expression of gratitude on social media.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh