Hyundai Sonata prices in Ghana can start from around GH¢60,000 to GH¢80,000 for some older models

Models produced between 2015 and 2019 generally attract higher prices depending on condition and import status

Newer Sonata models, especially N Line versions, can cost GH¢400,000 or more in Ghana

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Hyundai Sonata remains one of the familiar midsize saloons on Ghanaian roads, offering buyers a combination of comfort, attractive styling and relatively modern features without necessarily entering the luxury-car price bracket.

Hyundai Sonata model prices in Ghana: What buyers should expect in 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

In 2026, the price of a Hyundai Sonata in Ghana varies considerably depending on the model year, trim, mileage, condition and whether the vehicle is locally used or freshly imported.

A check of current Ghanaian vehicle listings shows older Sonata models can still be found below GH¢100,000, while newer versions, particularly the N Line, can cost several times that amount.

Older Sonata models remain affordable

For buyers working with a smaller budget, Hyundai Sonata models from around 2010 to 2013 remain among the cheaper options on the market.

A 2010 Sonata can be advertised from roughly GH¢70,000 to GH¢85,000, while 2011 to 2013 models may fall within approximately GH¢65,000 to GH¢110,000 depending on their condition.

Current listings include 2013 models priced around GH¢83,000, GH¢93,000 and GH¢110,000.

Moving into the 2014 to 2016 range, buyers should generally prepare between approximately GH¢70,000 and GH¢155,000. Listings for the 2016 Sonata, for example, include locally used units around GH¢85,000 to GH¢130,000, while some foreign-used examples reach about GH¢156,000.

The 2017 and 2018 models can command roughly GH¢100,000 to GH¢190,000. Some particularly well-equipped or differently priced 2018 examples are advertised even higher.

Newer Sonata models cost more

The Hyundai Sonata 2019 currently sits at around GH¢120,000 to GH¢215,000 on the Ghanaian used-car market. Foreign-used examples are commonly advertised above GH¢150,000.

For the redesigned 2020 Sonata, prices can vary widely. Current listings include examples around GH¢105,000 to GH¢225,000, although mileage and specification can account for the large difference.

Newer models from 2021 upwards are generally harder to find and tend to attract much higher prices.

At the upper end, 2023 Sonata models, particularly the sporty N Line, are being advertised for roughly GH¢500,000 to GH¢655,000 in Ghana.

Overall, buyers should compare several vehicles before paying because two Sonata cars from the same year can have very different prices based on mileage, accident history, trim level, registration status and whether the vehicle is locally or foreign used.

Top 5 affordable electric vehicles in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Electric vehicles are becoming more affordable in Ghana as buyers look for alternatives to rising fuel costs.

Models such as the BYD Seagull, BYD Dolphin and Nissan Leaf are among the budget-friendly options available.

From city commuters to families and ride-hailing drivers, there is now an EV for different budgets and needs.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh