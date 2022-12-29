A YouTuber amazed netizens when she shared how African-Americans have relocated to Ghana to set up a community that is off the grid

According to her, the community is based in Somanya, about an hour's drive from Ghana's capital Accra

Several netizens were amazed by the discovery and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A YouTuber, Jasmine Ama, surprised many internet users when she shared how African-Americans are setting up a community in Somanya that is completely off the grid. She explains that the community will be solar-powered and have a fruit garden among others.

African-Americans relocate to Ghana to build a self-sustaining community. Photo credit: Jasmine Ama

Source: UGC

Jasmine explained that there were two people, Brandon Rogers and Eric McNeal, who were the brains behind the project. The CEO of the community project, Eric McNeal, told the YouTuber that the idea for a sustainable community came when he visited Ghana in 2015 and wanted to live away from the city but in a self-sufficient environment.

Eric took the YouTuber on a tour of a sustainable home in the community and showed off various features like the bedroom, solar-panelled roofs, bathroom, hand-made cabinets, living room and others.

Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the video of the sustainable community

Several netizens were impressed by what the African-Americans had done and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

spring mornings said:

Africa is coming together nicely...We will get there...Absolutely beautiful project!!Realizing our potential and now perfecting it.

Kofi Tonto commented:

This is excellent. As a government official, I’m extremely proud that we have our brothers back home doing this excellent work. Keep it up!

Ishmael Kweku Swanzy added:

A community of like-minded people...that's the catch. I love this video and am going ahead to share it with as many friends in the diaspora as possible. Good job.

Meet The Ghanaian Man Who Sold Off His Properties In America And Europe To Build A Solar-Powered Mall In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian who lives overseas made the decision to build a solar-powered mall in Ghana by selling his homes in America and Europe. His mall, A & C Mall, is one of Accra's busiest malls, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day. Many internet users were moved by the man's narrative and left comments on the post to express their opinions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh