Outspoken MP Kennedy Agyapong has said Ghana needs the national cathedral project

According to him, the project is an investment in Ghana's tourism and money spent to build it will be recouped

Ken Agyapong made the comments on the floor of Parliament during a debate on December 21, 2022

Assin Central legislator Ken Agyapong has made a strong case for the construction of the controversial national cathedral project.

The outspoken parliamentarian who is hoping to the lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the next election in 2024 election said, while it is true that the country was facing financial challenges, the cathedral is an important tourism investment.

"Things are tough, no doubt about that. But [the National Cathedral] will promote tourism in Ghana. So let us think along those lines. "We are going to make money and not only look at the amount here and say that it is a crime,” he said.

L-R: Kennedy Agyapong, an artist's impression of the completed edifice and president Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

The presidential hopeful made the comments on the floor of Parliament before the House went on recess, during a debate on the controversial project on December 21, 2022.

Even before the country admitted that it's debts were unsustainable and proceeded to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout programme, civil society and members of the public kicked against the building of the edifice.

The finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has estimated that the project will cost over $400 million and serve as Africa's only site for Christian pilgrimage as it will have a biblical garden and bible-themed restaurants.

The National Cathedral, according to the government, will also have a huge auditorium that will be befitting for important national events.

But critics of the project say the project is whimsical, irrelevant and too costly for the state.

Some GHS80 million allocated for the project in 2023 has been blocked by a parliamentary committee chaired by the Minority.

Akufo-Addo Says “Sanballat and Tobiah” Are Those Who Disagree Him On Cathedral Project

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo has said he won't stop the cathedral project despite the wild opposition from civil society and some members of the public.

He said those who are fighting him over the construction of the project are Sanballat and Tobiah in the bible.

Sanballat and Tobiah were against Nehemiah's efforts to build a wall around Jerusalem and tried repeatedly to destroy the prophet.

Four times they attempted to lure him to a meeting where they can harm him but failed.

