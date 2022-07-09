The people of Ampabame were forced to abandon a newly constructed toilet facility when the river deities in the town demanded human sacrifice

The priestess that serves the Tano god made this revelation known by saying that the gods were unhappy about people easing themselves in the Bomofia stream

The ultra-modern 32-seater toilet facility was constructed to provide a more suitable place for people to relieve themselves

The priestess of the Tano shine has disclosed that the river gods are unhappy with the toilet facility's location, which is just a walking distance from the Bomofia stream, and also with the actions of the residents who defecate in and around the stream. As a result, the gods are requesting five human lives to be appeased.

The toilet facility was constructed to stop open defecation, but the residents of Ampabame no.1 have taken to open defecation again for fear of being punished by the gods if they use the new toilet facility.

Due to a lack of funding, the facility's development didn't finish until 15 years after it began in 2005. Sadly, even after it was put into service, Ampabame no.1 inhabitants cannot utilize the facilities.

The Assembly Member for the area, Richard Ofosuhene admitted that the facility had been placed under lock and key due to low patronage. In an interview, he said:

Because it is an older community, none of the dwellings have restrooms. In order to prevent open defecation, the Chief made the decision to build a KVIP for them. He provided financial backing for the building as well. However, once it was finished and put into use, locals began to make claims about a deity who demanded the sacrifice of five individuals.

Watch the interview with the Assembly Member below.

Richard Ofosuhene further added that the shrine's demand for human sacrifice is a serious issue, particularly because there is only one functioning public restroom serving the entire community.

He emphasized that discussions on the appropriate course of action are still being held with the community's chiefs and elders.

