Popular actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has shown off her handsome twin sons and beautiful daughter in numerous videos and photos

Afia has flown her kids to Amsterdam, and it seems the beautiful family are having the time of her life

Fans could not help but gush over Afia and her adorable children as they enjoyed themselves and wished them a safe trip

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has flaunted her adorable children on her Instagram page as she flew them to Amsterdam.

The controversial actress decided to ''pepper'' haters by flaunting their flight tickets. She travelled with her handsome twins and adorable daughter, Adiepena.

Afia Schwarzenegger and kids Source: queenafiashcwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Despite facing a lawsuit, Afia seems happy and unbothered. She continues to live her best life. The photos of herself and the kids having a good time had fans talking as they fawned over the adorable family. See Video Here

Social Media Reactions

micosbon was excited as he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

God will always bless you, you will always succeed in life. Have a safe journey. When ever you come to UK please let link up! God bless

nellyluvcm also reacted to Afia's video:

Lol, this is called unbothered, she spoke her truth, folks are talking trash and hops on KLM first class. Levels lol. Enjoy . Y'all need to leave her alone and secure your bags.

ransford_kemson who was excited said:

I always feel this Joy when I see you win. God Bless you and your household .I love you

euniceganaku reacted:

@queenafiaschwarzenegger pepper them for me . I unconditionally feel your vibes always. Don’t mind anybody sis. Continue pressing their necks

kelld.rew also wrote:

@queenafiaschwarzenegger oww our darling national problem you are living we won’t get problem again ooo✌ safe trip

Tracey Boakye Takes Her Adorable Kids On Vacation To Luxurious Beach House

In other news, Tracey Boakye has taken her adorable kids on vacation to a luxurious beach home she says belongs to her.

She mentioned that spending a day at the beach home would cost GH₵24,373.58 for a single night as she flaunted the vacation home all over her Instagram page.

Her numerous posts stirred a reaction amongst netizens who noticed the controversial ''Landlady'' was having the time of her life with her beautiful children.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh