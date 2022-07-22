A Jamaican family has relocated from the UK to settle in a forest in Ghana as part of their plans to stay off the grid

Plans to relocate came about when the man's wife, Jerrel, woke up frantically from a dream and insisted that they move to Ghana

It took them three months to move to Ghana after having the dream, and they decided to live in the forest because of their love for nature

A Jamaican family relocated from the UK to live in a forest in Ghana. They disclosed in an interview with Vanessa Kanbi why they made a move. According to them, the mother, Jerrel, woke up from a dream and resolved that they abandoned their lives in the UK to move to Ghana.

The Jamaican family living in a forest.



The family, made of Daniel, his wife Jerrel and their three children, researched life in Ghana and ensured it was a good place to live. After three months of researching, they made the big move to relocate.

Daniel revealed in the interview that they knew they would be welcomed in Ghana, and they came to get away from the hectic lifestyle associated with most industrialized places. They settled in a forest because of their love for retreats and nature.

The girl stares at a structure that serves as their kitchen.



The family disclosed that they had been lied to about Africa. For example, relatives told them that Africa had bandits, diseases and starvation. Yet they live in a remote village surrounded by a forest, but they have not experienced any of the things they were told.

The family live in a tent that they brought from the UK. They also have an outdoor kitchen made of metallic poles with an iron sheet for a roof. They are in the process of building a house in the forest, which will be a more permanent residence for them.

The tent in which they live.



The family owns a tricycle, popularly known as "aboboyaa", which they use as their primary means of transportation.

The aboboyaa serves as a means of transportation for the family.



