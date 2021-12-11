A South African-based design and construction company, Khato Civils, is making headlines after restoring pride to a poor family

The Botswana family of 16 had been living in a tent but Khato Civils has now built them a 3-bedroom house and fully furnished it

The company is receiving all the praise on social media platforms as photos of the beautiful house surfaced on social media

A South African-based design and construction company, Khato Civils, has restored the dignity of a poor local family after building them a house.

The company managed to bring smiles to a family in Botswana. The family of 16’s plight caught the attention of the firm through the help of the village leadership of Leshibitsi, Botswana and the company heeded the call.

The family had previously lived in a tent Photo Credit: The Argus Online

According to a Facebook post carried by Argus Online of Botswana, the family will now have a decent roof over their heads as they initially lived in a tent.

It cost over N26m to build

The company is busy with a multi-million-rand project in Botswana as they are installing the 100km Masama-Mmamashia water pipeline.

The finished three-bedroom house is fully furnished with two outside rooms and all the structures were built to the tune of R1.4 million (Over N26 million).

Social media reacts

Onkabetse Simana said:

“Well done Khato Civils. You've done a great job indeed. This will go a long way in changing people's lives. That's what is important.”

Rodgers Moduane said:

“That's a very good gesture, I know there's quite a lot to be done as part of community social responsibility by companies but this is upliftment in the truest sense.”

Kelly Phendu said:

“Wooooooooow may God bless each and every hand which took part in this project.”

Ashie Nfila said:

“Blessed is the hand that giveth.. well done Kgato civils for such a good gesture. you did it from the bottom of your hearts.”

Bobo Mooketsi said:

“I pray for the family to stay strong love one another and their community and I declare the cover of the Lord upon Khato unto their elevations in all dimensions and keeping the Lord first in their projects. Let's all be the extension of the Lord's glory in all we do.”

