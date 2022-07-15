There are many ancient places in Ghana like the Komfo Anokye sword site and other places that are surrounded by deep mystery

Ghana's distinctive history and cultural heritage are renowned across the world, and it has places that are featured as UNESCO Heritage Sites

These historical sites are frequented by both local and international tourists who marvel at the rich history of such places

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Ghanaian government has done a fantastic job of protecting some ancient places and artefacts. As a result, Ghana has several historical sites that evoke powerful feelings, ranging from ancient tribes to structures currently included in UNESCO World Heritage Sites. When visiting Ghana, visit the following historical places if you enjoy antiquities.

Komfo Anokye Sword Site

The Okomfo Anokye Sword Site museum building. Photo credit: inspirock. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Komfo Anokye Sword Site is now a museum in the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Ghana. The history behind the sword sits at the very heart of Asante's history and culture. The sword is more than 300 years old and is jammed in a rock face.

The sword has been stuck to the ground for over 300 years. Photo credit: GhanaWeb. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The sword has reportedly stayed in place despite efforts to remove it because it is thought that the Okomfo said that no one would be able to do so. Several people, including Muhammad Ali, the former professional boxer, have attempted to remove the sword but have failed.

Another angle of the sword stuck to the ground. Photo credit: News Nigeria. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

It is claimed to be a representation of power and solidarity for Ashantis. As a result, the Ashanti kingdom will no longer be united if the sword is taken away.

Umbrella Rock

Stone Umbrella. Photo credit: mr pocu. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Due to the enigmatic Umbrella Rock's proximity to the Boti Falls—just seven kilometres away—tourists that travel to the Boti Falls frequently use this opportunity to pass by and take in the natural mystery.

School children under the Umbrella Rock. Photo credit: Roots and Culture Tour Ghana. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The summit of the rock offers a breathtaking perspective of the valley below. Unlike a typical rock, this one has a lovely design, with one huge surface rock resting peacefully on another smaller rock to resemble an umbrella.

Under this unusual rock, about 15 to 20 people can easily find cover from the rain or the sun.

Larabanga Mystic Stone

The Larabanga Mystic Stone. Photo credit: Noah Alorwu. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the 1950s, while building a road through the Muslim town of Larabanga in Ghana's northern area, British officials came upon a mystic stone. The stone was relocated to make room for the road to be built there. However, according to folklore, the road workers discovered that the stone had moved back to its original location the following morning.

People at the Larabanga Mystic Stone Site. Photo credit: BestNewsGh and Noah Alorwu. Source: UGC and Twitter

Source: UGC

The contractors tried moving the stone for the second time, but it returned to its original location. After three days of this, the authorities became aware of the "mystical capabilities" of the stone, and the contractors opted to leave it alone. They were then forced to reroute the road.

The stone remains to be seen where officials had tried to relocate it today if one travels to Larabanga, which is 6 km southwest of the Mole National Park.

The Larabanga Mosque, Elmina Castle and Other Historical Buildings in Ghana That are a Must-See for Ghanaians

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about historical buildings in Ghana that are a must-see. Historical edifices in Ghana, such as the Elmina Castle and Larabanga Mosque, are a significant part of the nation's rich cultural legacy.

They are extremely old structures that either serve as symbols of identity and solidarity or convey tales of persecution, tenacity, and bravery.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh