There are several construction projects in Ghana, like the National Cathedral, that Ghanaians have critiqued

Some of such projects cost millions of dollars to construct and have been abandoned without reasonable excuse

The government and other relevant authorities need to listen to the needs and demands of the people before embarking on a "white elephant" project

Many projects in Ghana have been criticized because of their relevance, functions, and the general idea behind them. Other construction projects have also been criticized because they have been abandoned and left to rot. YEN.com.gh mentions such projects whose construction has angered Ghanaians.

National Cathedral

The National Cathedral Project. Photo credit: National Cathedral Secretariat

The $300 million National Cathedral project by the president of Ghana is the most critiqued national project in the country. Many believe that the project's money could be put to better use rather than by building a larger-than-life place of worship.

The rationale for building the cathedral is that it will help solidify Christian values and serve as a tourist attraction.

Ahodwo-Daban-Sokoban Road

The Ahodwo-Daban-Sokoban road project in Kumasi connects five constituencies in the Ashanti Region. It also serves as a bypass to reduce the congestion on the Kumasi-Obuasi road.

Watch a video of the road below.

The project was awarded in 2000, and to date, it has not been fully completed. It is partly operational, which has made agitations calm down in recent times, but many have protested about its full completion.

Borteyman Stadium

The design of Borteyman Stadium. Photo credit: Accra 2023

The Borteyman stadium in Accra was supposed to be a $200 million state-of-the-art stadium for the 2023 African games scheduled to take place in Ghana. The stadium was designed to have 250 VIP-protected seats and a total holding capacity of 50,000 spectators.

The project's construction never materialized due to unforeseen circumstances such as COVID-19.

Aflao E-Block School Building

Aflao E-block school building. Photo credit: The Herald Ghana

The Aflao E-block school building is a $156 million project funded by the Ghana government and World Bank. It was constructed to improve access to secondary education in deprived communities in Ghana.

In 2021, the Aflao E-block was purported to have been abandoned, leading to several outcries by residents. Critics took a very unapologetic stance in critiquing the government about the project, with the Aflao chief and Ghana president getting into an altercation.

Eventually, the first batch of students was admitted, making residents calm.

