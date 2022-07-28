Ghana's first president, Osagyego Dr Kwame Nkrumah, built many mega projects in Ghana after independence in 1957 that are still in use today

Some of the projects cost millions of dollars and have been well maintained, which serves more than ten times the number of people when it was first constructed

Kwame Nkrumah has been highly regarded as a visionary leader who would have made GHana a first-world country if he had remained in power for long

Ghana's legendary leader, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, was on a mission to make Ghana envy the world by building many mega projects. YEN.com.gh mentions some of the projects built by the former president, which are still in use today.

Tema Harbour

Kwame Nkrumah built the Tema Harbour in 1962 to provide nearby communities freight handling services. It spans 3.9 million square meters, making it the biggest man-made harbour in Africa. The harbour was built on the site of a former little fishing community named Torman.

The port handles over six million tonnes of goods each year, which also meets the demands of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali.

Accra-Tema Motorway

Kwame Nkrumah built the Tema Motorway in November 1965 to connect Tema and Accra. It is the primary road used by commuters to get to Accra from Tema and Ashaiman. The road project has undergone maintenance several times and is still open to traffic.

Akosombo Dam

The Akosombo Dam, Ghana's first and biggest energy generating facility, has served as the country's economic and residential power pillar. The Akosombo Dam was purposefully constructed to meet Ghana's electricity needs for at least two decades. The dam has kept the country alive until the present day.

Two other dams, the Aboadze Thermal Plant and Bui Dam have been added for support. However, they are insignificant in contrast to the Akosombo Dam's approximately 1000 megawatts of electricity output.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah significantly influenced Ghana's educational system. The founding of the University of Science and Technology, as it was known at the time, in 1952 was one of his greatest accomplishments.

Osagyefo's vision was to develop gifted young Africans into top-tier scientists and technologists. Although he did not succeed in achieving many of his goals, the university has changed the lives of millions of graduates over the years.

