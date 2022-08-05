A Ghanaian student called Abdul Azeez Tanko Nuhu has unveiled his beautiful architectural designs for a library in Takoradi

He shared the designs on his Facebook page and revealed that it was a modern Cultural and Information Library

Abdul Azeez added that the library would have special features such as an internet cafe, concert hall, sports centre and a host of other amenities

Ghanaian student, Abdul Azeez Tanko Nuhu, has wowed netizens on Facebook with his impressive designs of an ultramodern library in Takoradi. He said that the architectural design constituted his final thesis.

Abdul Azeez poses with his library architectural design. Photo credit: Abdul Azeez Tanko Nuhu

Source: Facebook

He asserts that traditional tools were employed to construct the modern architectural designs to make them a perfect mix of the old and new, making them classic.

The design of the library. Photo credit: Abdul Azeez Tanko Nuhu

Source: Facebook

Abdul Azeez talked about his ideas behind the design of the library. He said:

There still exists a strong support for books in the traditional form and the need for the'joy of reading'. These were my reasons for taking up a project for designing a library in Takoradi to re-invent the existing library systems to incorporate not only the digital models but also the traditional styles.

Many netizens have applauded him for his great innovation. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Ekow Acquah stated:

Great design but who will support the project

Paa Manso said:

Abeg design a University for the people of Sekondi, na our dear MP promised us one

Amg Last King DGovernor opined:

Very beautiful but our leaders won’t see this and make it real

Hajia Adama Abdullah Musah added:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Rizzo Rizzoman concluded:

Excellent design. Creativity at its best bro.u do all.amore fayya.

The grounds of the library. Photo credit: Abdul Azeez Tanko Nuhu

Source: Facebook

Abdul Azeez stated that the ultramodern library would have many amazing features and amenities like an internet cafe, concert hall, atrium and underground parking for 150 cars.

An aerial view of the library. Photo credit: Abdul Azeez Tanko Nuhu

Source: Facebook

The library design also comes with a sports centre, park, general reading area, photo, music, art and dance studio, among others.

